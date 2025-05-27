American Primeval Season 2 Gets Surprising Update Amid Netflix Cancellation Concerns

American Primeval director Peter Berg offered fans some hope about Season 2 amid cancellation worries for the hit Netflix drama. Berg, with the help of The Revenant screenwriter Mark L. Smith, debuted the first season of the Western period piece earlier this year, telling the story of the Utah War, which took place between members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the U.S. Government itself. The show's ending seemed fairly definitive, with characters like Taylor Kitsch's Isaac Reed and Betty Gilpin's Sara Holloway all meeting their end, but that may not ultimately be the case.

Despite the cancellation concerns following the fairly grim ending of American Primeval Season 1, fans finally have some news about a potential Season 2. The show's first season told the story of the Utah War between 1857 and 1858, with many of its main characters dying a bloody and brutal death as a part of the conflict; however, given how celebrated the first batch of episodes was and several hanging threads left behind, there is reason for the show's creators to pursue a Season 2 if they feel so inclined.

In a conversation with Esquire, American Primeval director Peter Berg revealed the team behind the hit Netflix was "want[s] to do a Season 2:"

"So we’re figuring that out now. But we definitely want to do a Season 2."

He said that the kids seen at the end of the series (being the children of several of the show's main characters) could potentially take the spotlight in a second season, remarking that " if you wait a year to do Season 2" all those kids will "go through puberty and be unrecognizable:"

"Fans are calling for Season 2, and at the same time they’re saying, ‘Well, how could you possibly do a Season 2, because everybody’s dead?’ And if you wait a year to do Season 2, those kids that survive are going to all go through puberty and be unrecognizable."

American Primeval Season 1 shone a light on a truly dark time in American history as members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints went to war with the U.S. government over territory and trade routes in 19th-century Utah.

The Netflix series starred Taylor Kitsch, Betty Gilpin, Dane DeHaan, Saura Lightfoot-Leon, and many more, bringing this gritty Western drama to life. Upon release, the series earned middling reviews but has since garnered a sizable audience as one of the breakout streaming hits of the year's first half.

Will American Primeval Season 2 Happen?

Netflix

American Primeval may have been initially conceived as a miniseries depicting a little-known conflict hidden within the annals of American history. However, it seems as though, at least, the creative behind the show is considering picking up the pieces left after Season 1 and pursuing a second batch of episodes.

Even though Season 1 seemed to have a fairly definitive end, closing out the Utah War, there is still plenty of narrative meat on the bone to gnaw on should Netflix want to dip its toe back into gritty historical drama.

A second season's most likely direction would be following the Mormon community again in Utah's untamed frontier (read about what the Mormon community thought about American Primeva here).

It would be a significantly different show, following the early days of pioneer living in the Beehive State rather than a specific conflict, but it could provide a sneak peek into a time and place in the American story that is not often spotlighted on the big or small screen.

The most significant factor dictating whether a second season happens or not ultimately comes down to how Netflix views the first season.

The show received okay reviews but not fantastic ones. Its rating on Rotten Tomatoes was middling at 72%; however, its audience score on the platform was slightly higher at 87%.

This higher audience score shows that the series has resonated with Netflix subscribers, which will likely play into its renewal decision.

Since its release in January, the show has ranked in Netflix's top 10 for a total of 49 days. That is a solid figure and could help make a solid case for a Season 2 greenlight.