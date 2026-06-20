Alien: Earth Season 2 Is About to Get Weird

Alien: Earth is heading into weird territory for its second season, according to series star Timothy Olyphant. The Alien prequel takes place two years before the 1979 film, exploring life on Earth when an intergalactic research vessel crashlands, carrying with it a set of dangerous extraterrestrial specimens. The Hulu show wrapped up its first season in late 2025, and it wasn't long before a Season 2 was in development.

Timothy Olyphant, who stars as the Prodigy synthetic Kirsh in Alien: Earth, teased to Empire Magazine in the latest issue that Season 2 of the show is "gonna get weird." The actor shared he'd read six episodes of the new season and praised them as "the best of Noah Hawley," aka the series' creator who also developed Fargo and Legion. Olyphant also hinted that the show has "matured into a really dynamic story," that is "relevant," "funny," and "f***ed up."

"Here's what I can tell you — s***'s gonna get weird. I've read the first six [episodes], and they're really, really, really good. It's just the best of Noah Hawley. Surprising, wonderful characters, rich world. I feel like it's just matured into a really dynamic story — relevant and urgent and funny and f***ed up.

Alien: Earth introduced a group of hybrids, aka synthetic robots implanted with the memories and consciousness of children, as the main ensemble. The curious hybrids eventually began making contact with the various alien species aboard the downed research vessel, leading to both positive and very negative outcomes. Heading into Season 2, Wendy (Sydney Chandler) has learned the Xenomorph's language and now commands two of the aliens. Meanwhile, she and the other hybrids have locked up the adults in the Prodigy facility, Neverland.

How Alien Earth Can Get Even Stranger In Season 2

Aliens on the Loose

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Alien: Earth had already delved into strange territory in its debut season by introducing its array of terrifying new aliens, beyond the usual Xenomorph, including the eyeball monster (T. Ocellus) and acid-spitting fies.

Based on that, one can only imagine what Hawley is cooking up for Season 2, particularly now that many of these creatures are loose on the world. The creepy and super-intelligent T. Ocellus made a particular impression in Season 1, with its ability to insert itself into a creature's eye socket and take control. Now that the T. Ocellus is freed, the limits of its abilities will truly be on display.

Xenomorph Lore

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Alien: Earth took some strange directions with the lore of Alien's Xenomorph in Season 1, delving further into its life cycle (including a new Xenomorph tadpole stage), and making the bold decision to allow the aliens to become subservient. After Wendy deciphers their language with her special hybrid abilities, she tames them into something akin to pets and now has two deadly Xenomorphs at her side.

Whether that will last in Season 2 remains to be seen, as does what other new directions and pieces of lore Alien: Earth may choose to bring to light in the next episodes.

Unpacking Artificial Intelligence

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The first season of Alien: Earth introduced three different types of artificial intelligence: androids, hybrids, and synths. These often came to a head in different ways throughout the first season, with a particular focus on the hybrids and the moral and ethical ideas around placing terminal children's minds into adult bodies to potentially live forever.

On top of that, the battle of who is smarter and stronger (man or synthetic) was enacted between Morrow (Babou Ceesay) and Kirsh in Season 1, and with the two of them now locked in a cell together, along with the Prodigy genius Boy Kavalier (Samuel Blenkin), the conversation of artificial intelligence and its morality will no doubt be brought up again.

Olyphant noted to Empire that forcing AI into introspection can get "pretty weird", which may be a hint of some of the themes to come in Season 2:

"People, and in this case, things, express emotion and feelings in order to get what they want. I mean, we've all read these AI stories, when people really force the AI to look at itself and try to understand, like, if it's got a conscience. Gets pretty weird. So, I don't know. Again, I kind of just assumed my job as an actor was to bring that humanity to the role. Otherwise they don't really need me."

Noah Hawley's Signature Style

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As Olyphant alluded to, Noah Hawley has a signature style throughout his work, which often blends dark or absurd humor, surrealism, and a deep exploration of humanity and the human psyche. Alien: Earth already touched on some of these elements in Season 1, particularly with its alien, human, and hybrid characters, which continually raised the question: 'Who is the real monster in the room?'

With Olyphant teasing that Season 2 is "the best of Noah Hawley," it can only be assumed that the new episodes will lean even harder into Hawley's interests, perhaps bringing to life more surreal or experimental sequences (such as in Legion) or delving further into the ethics around extraterrestrials, artificial intelligence, and humanity.