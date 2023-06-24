Spider-Verse 2 Includes an Agents of SHIELD Character We All Missed (Photos)

One of Agents of SHIELD's most popular superheroes was featured in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The MCU's first TV show, Agents of SHIELD, has developed something of a cult following after its seven-season run on ABC, despite how many fans continue to dispute the canonicity of the series - which may have just been resolved.

Agents of SHIELD covered plenty of important Marvel characters and stories, but perhaps the most popular comes with its introduction of Chloe Bennet's Daisy Johnson, aka the Inhuman superhero Quake.

Spider-Verse 2 References Agents of SHIELD Hero

During a scene in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, a newspaper clipping from The New York Bulletin can be seen pinned to a board in Miles Morales' dorm room, which appears to showcase Chloe Bennet's Quake from Agents of SHIELD

Sony Pictures

The newspaper, which displays Bennet's Daisy Johnson wearing sunglasses, posits the question "Hero or Rogue?" as "Police step up city-wide search" for Agents of SHIELD's Inhuman hero.

Sony Pictures

Chloe Bennet debuted at the start of Agents of SHIELD as Rising Tide hacker Skye before she went on to join the spy agency, discovering her family background and real name of Daisy Johnson. She even went on to get Inhuman earthquake powers, turning her into the superhero Quake.

Marvel

The same "Hero or Rogue?" newspaper clipping has been seen before on Agents of SHIELD alongside other reports about Bennet's Quake during a period she went rogue in Season 4.

Marvel

Will Chloe Bennet's Quake Ever Return?

Diehard Agents of SHIELD lovers have been calling for Chloe Bennet's Quake to make a comeback in the MCU for several years now. However, the actress recently shut down speculation of an appearance in Disney+'s Secret Invasion.

If Bennet were to ever return as Quake, it will likely come without many close connections to Agents of SHIELD, just as Charlie Cox's comeback as Daredevil under Marvel Studios has largely avoided ties to his original Netflix show.

In a franchise entirely focused on Spider-Man, it's fun to imagine more Marvel heroes existing out there somewhere in Miles Morales' world, even if they can't appear as Sony Pictures only holds the rights to wall-crawler-related characters.

With Miles clearly holding onto this newspaper referencing a mysterious female hero, perhaps this may be a sign he continued holding onto hope for Gwen Stacy to one day resurface in his world after her departure Into the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is playing in theaters now, while all seven seasons of Agents of SHIELD are streaming on Disney+.