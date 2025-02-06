Star Wars Heroes & Villain Carry-On Suitcase Review: This Traveling Luggage Is Well Worth Buying

Heroes & Villains sent The Direct one of its Teal Jedi Carry-on Suitcases for review, and it's honestly one of the best pieces of travel gear I've ever handled.

The moment I saw the luggage in person, there was an instant recognition of quality.

While we were given the Teal Jedi design, Heroes & Villains (who had an impressive setup at San Diego Comic-Con 2024) offers other designs, including Silver Imperial, Orange Rebel, Blue Clone Trooper, and a Green Mandalorian (which is sold out).

Heroes & Villains' Teal Jedi Carry-On Suitcase Is Impressive

The Direct

First and foremost, it looks absolutely stunning. The design is wonderful and any Star Wars fan will be quick to fall in love with it.

What makes the design excel so much is the subtly at play. It doesn't necessarily scream Star Wars to the uninformed, and it looks like a natural, well-designed piece of luggage. Though, for those that get the Rebel or Empire-themed pieces, it could play a little more obviously.

Those familiar with the franchise will appreciate it that much more with all the detail that’s on display.

There’s Aurebesh writing all on it, including a label on the front that reads “The Force.” Since I have the Jedi-themed piece, their logo is plastered in the front (and on a nice metal plate on the bottom left).

I knew the moment I got it that I had to take it out for a trip, so I went to Las Vegas to test it out.

The Direct

The luggage opens with two sturdy clasps that each can be locked with a three-digit code (don't worry, there’s a special key slot for the TSA to get in if they need to). Even with it jam-packed with stuff, I never had issues getting it closed.

The handle extends and retracts smoothly, with the suitcase’s wheels providing a smooth experience when dragging to its destination (either rolled parallel to the floor or at an angle).

To further help get a grip on it, there is a handle on the top and the side, in addition to the one you hold on to when wheeling it.

The Direct

One slight hiccup I will note with this piece is that, even when empty, this suitcase is heavier than others. It is not feather-light, so if overpacking is a severe worry in that respect, that’s something to consider.

When it comes to its size, this is a carry-on suitcase, and it fits within the standardized restrictions when it comes to its measurements.

The Direct

Opening the suitcase reveals its insides are split into two organized halves.

The first is closed behind a zippered net divider, and is simply a big empty space to stack whatever you might want to story.

The other half offers some more organized storage options.

A divider buckles in to keep everything under it in place and tidy. On its front are two little pouches in which people can put things like toiletries or charging cables—or whatever miscellaneous accessories you might have to pack.

With all of those well-designed organization features, it’s easy to maintain the cleanliness of the suitcase’s interior, even if you are going in and out of it on a consistent basis.

The Direct

I had zero issues hauling this suitcase around on my trip to Las Vegas, and it was the perfect size for my stay. Obviously, for those longer journeys, one might want to get a slightly bigger piece of luggage as well.

I can’t recommend this carry-on suitcase from Heroes & Villain enough, and you’ll surely get some looks of jealousy from those around you when they realize they aren’t packing the same level of fandom style as you.

The company's Star Wars travel collection also includes other fancy backpacks, toiletry travel bags, cosmetic travel sets, luggage tags, and more.

The Direct

Be sure to check out everything Heroes & Villains has to offer here.