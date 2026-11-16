'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' Season 2 Merch Reveals That Peter Parker Will No Longer Be A Freshman As He Prepares For Rhino & Doc Ock Battles

New merchandise confirms Peter Parker has moved beyond his freshman year of high school in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2. Coming on January 13, this animated Disney+ show delivers a new origin story for Peter Parker in an alternate universe as he evolves into his classic Spider-Man persona. The series also shows the youngest version of the character in any Marvel Studios-produced project to date, particularly after Tom Holland's hero moved past his teenage years on the big screen.

A new piece of merchandise from Hasbro confirmed that Peter Parker has moved past his freshman year of high school in the second season of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on Disney+. A listing for new action figures depicting Spider-Man and Rhino included a caption teasing where Peter is when the new season picks up, saying he is "no longer a freshman or a newbie to the super hero game" in Season 2:

"No longer a freshman or a newbie to the super hero game, Spider-Man is New York’s most beloved crime-fighter, facing threats such as The Rhino and his Carbonadium suit."

Marvel Animation

This also comes after Marvel shared new footage from Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 during its presentation at New York Comic-Con 2026. That footage showed Otto Octavius going after Harry Osborn at Osborn's own event before the four-armed villain went head-to-head with Spider-Man, taking Harry in one of his arms.

As Spidey and Doc Ock get into it, fans see the first signs of the symbiote suit at work: it stitches itself closed before later footage shows the full black suit. While his specific storyline with this suit is unconfirmed, many expect this to lead to his darkest path yet in this series, as was seen in Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 3 and the Venom movies from Sony Pictures' solo Spider-Man spin-off franchise.

Marvel Animation

Marvel also shared an early look at footage from the new season at D23 2026 in Anaheim, California (via Screen Rant). This included the return of Charlie Cox's Daredevil and a new look at Peter Parker teaming up with Gwen Stacy, who debuts in Season 2 of this series. This will be the next step in Peter Parker's journey as Spider-Man in this universe, as he faces more powerful threats and comes further into his own as one of New York's most powerful heroes.

Marvel Animation's Strategy with Animated Spider-Man Show's Timeline

Notably, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man was originally titled Spider-Man: Freshman Year when it was first announced for development in November 2021. The prevailing theory was that the show would move into Sophomore Year for Season 2 and continue through the end of Peter Parker's time in high school, a pattern that remained in place after the title change.

Now, it appears that Marvel wants to keep this show going for the foreseeable future, as Seasons 3 and 4 are already in active development following Season 2's debut next year. Should this trend continue, those seasons would take Peter through the end of his tenure at Rockford Bales High School, although it is unclear where the story would go after that if more seasons are produced.

For now, Peter's sophomore year will pit him against his toughest challenges to date, including Doc Ock, the Lizard, and the symbiote that attaches itself to his suit. The story is sure to get even more intense by the time his senior year comes, although it remains unclear how the story will continue to evolve in the next couple of years.