We Were Liars Confirms What Johnny Did at School In Episode 5

We Were Liars revealed what Johnny Sinclair Dennis did at school that made him a terrible person in the eyes of his classmates in Episode 5. The new mystery thriller series from Amazon Prime Video introduced the titular Liars, composed of Cadence, Mirren, Johnny, and family outsider Gat. Although Cadence was at the center of the series' story as she recovered her memories from Summer 16, there were also other interesting storylines that We Were Liars explored, and one of them revolved around Johnny's reckless actions and sexuality journey.

What Did Johnny Do In We Were Liars at School?

Amazon Prime Video

As part of the wealthy Sinclair family tree in We Were Liars, Johnny Sinclair Dennis is the eldest grandson of Harris and Tipper Sinclair and the eldest child of Carrie Sinclair. While the series introduced him as the family's adventurous and troublesome member, it is still apparent that Johnny cares for everyone around him. However, a violent incident in school changed the trajectory of his life.

We Were Liars Episode 5 revealed what Johnny did in school that made him a terrible person. It involved a revenge plot against the opposing tennis team led by Blake Beaumont. Beaumont and his teammates made a mess in their lockers during a tournament, so Johnny decided to get revenge.

Johnny and some of his teammates flooded their rival's tennis court, but a kid named Delgado caught what they were doing. Scared by the consequences of his actions, Johnny took matters into his own hands and violently beat Delgado and left him out in the cold. When he found out that the poor kid was hospitalized, he told his mom, Carrie, all about it, and she "fixed" the problem by paying everyone involved (the opposing team, Delgado and his family, and the doctors) to preserve their silence.

This is a fitting example of why the Sinclairs are a horrible family, since they always pretend bad things never happened while ensuring to do everything to protect their reputation (read more on why Cadence decided to chose herself instead of her family in the We Were Liars finale).

Is Johnny Gay in We Were Liars?

Amazon Prime Video

Johnny's sexuality is one of the focal points of his story in We Were Liars, and the series confirmed that he is gay midway through its eight-episode run. His rivalry with Blake Beaumont is more than just a conflict since he opened up to the rest of the Liars that he has been harboring romantic feelings for his rival.

However, during Tipper's funeral, Johnny discovered that Blake is the same guy Mirren has been texting all summer, making it more difficult to address his feelings for his rival. Making things more complicated is the fact that Blake has a video of Johnny brutally assaulting Delgado, and he plans to blackmail the Sinclairs by releasing it online.

While We Were Liars didn't establish whether Blake released the video, Johnny couldn't act on his feelings because the damage had already been done by his rival's betrayal.

It is also quite unfortunate that Johnny wasn't able to further explore his sexuality because We Were Liars' ending revealed that he died in the fire that burned the Clairmont mansion to the ground.

We Were Liars is based on E. Lockhart's novel of the same name, and it is developed on-screen by Julie Plec (Vampire Diaries) and Carina Adly MacKenzie (Roswell, New Mexico). The eight-episode series has a star-studded cast led by Emily Alyn Lind as Cadence, Esther McGregor as Mirren, Joseph Zada as Johnny, and Shubham Maheshwari as Gat.