Vampirina: Teenage Vampire Season 3 Fate Gets Sealed By Disney Channel Spain Promotional Video

An official Disney promo finally sealed the fate of Vampirina: Teenage Vampire, settling ambiguity about its Season 3 renewal chances. The supernatural musical sitcom began last year as a live-action take on Disney Jr.'s Vampirina, which stars the young vampire Vee Hauntley on her journey to become a pop star at a performing arts school, making friends, finding love, and fighting evil along the way. The six-episode Season 2 had a special marathon premiere on Disney Channel on October 6 before debuting for streaming on Disney+ on October 7.

Disney Channel Spain aired a new promo for Vampirina: Teenage Vampire Season 2 that confirms the supernatural musical sitcom won't return for Season 3, with the show seemingly ending after its recent six-episode run. The promo uses the term "Últimos episodios," which translates to "last episodes," confirming that Vampirina is, unfortunately, wrapping up after just two seasons.

Those who have already tuned in for Season 2 on Disney Channel or Disney+ (spoilers ahead!) won't be surprised to learn that that is it for Vampirina. The show concludes with Kenzi Richardson's Vee and Shaun Dixon's Eli saving the world together before overcoming the ancient prophecy that dictated vampires and Van Helsings stay apart, ending the story victorious, as a couple, and with their supernatural secrets announced to all of Wilson Hall.

Many feared for Vampirina's fate as soon as it was renewed; it was given a six-episode second season, down from 16 in Season 1, taken as a sign that Disney Channel was only looking to wrap up loose ends. Audiences saw something similar earlier this year when Wizards Beyond Waverly Place concluded with a four-part third season that bid farewell to the magical world for the second time.

Fortunately, Vampirina: Teenage Vampire ended positively for Vee as she fulfilled her dreams of becoming a global pop star as she performed her song "Glowin'" in front of a sold-out stadium crowd with her rapping boo, Eli.

The Best Replacement Shows for Vampirina: Teenage Vampire Fans

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Fans will be disappointed to see Vee Hauntley's story conclude after just two seasons and 22 episodes, spread over just over a year. That said, audiences can find some solace in knowing that Vampirina: Teenage Vampire got the chance to wrap things up properly rather than face cancellation.

In terms of potential replacement shows for Vampirina: Teenage Vampire, options are rather limited in Disney Channel's current slate. Combing back through the network's past still reveals strong alternatives like Electric Bloom, Wizards of Waverly Place, and Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, as well as the Descendants and Zombies franchises of iconic TV movies.

Alternatively, long before the live-action Teenage Vampire, the Vampirina Ballerina books were first adapted as a three-season animated show with 75 episodes that features plenty more Vee Hauntley. While the series skews toward a younger demographic, those especially eager for more Vampirina may still enjoy it.

The next chapter in Disney's Zombies franchise is also set for release in Summer 2027 with Zombies 5: Secrets of the Sea. The first plot details for Zombies 5 recently leaked online, acting as another school-set story, akin to Vampirina, albeit trading out vampire and monster hunters for the undead.