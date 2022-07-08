Thor: Love and Thunder End-Credits Scenes: How Many Are There?

Post-credits sequences are literally built into the DNA of Marvel Studios' projects, and Marvel fans are once again eager to find out about the MCU's future now that Thor: Love and Thunder is officially out. Marvel Studios' post-credits scenes have become such a sensation that they've expanded beyond Marvel and seeped into other movies in pop culture as well. The most recent tag MCU fans were given, not including the Agent Cleary tease in Ms. Marvel, was the sudden introduction of Charlize Theron's Clea.

Her character all but ambushed Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange on the streets of NYC and demanded how they have to stop an incursion—no small feat. That very brief scene teased not only the future of Stephen Strange's Marvel journey but also a potential Secret Wars event film on the level of Avengers: Endgame.

Does Thor 4 Have a Post-Credit Scene?

Marvel

With Thor: Love and Thunder's worldwide release finally upon us, it has been confirmed that there are two post-credits tags, one mid-credits and one end-credits scene. Just as both Eternals and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' mid-credits scenes introduced new MCU players in Harry Style's Eros and Charlize Theron's Clea, Thor Love and Thunder's mid-credits will debut a significant character into the MCU world.

Unlike some MCU end-credits scenes that contain a mere throwaway gag, the film's end-credits scene is a must-watch.

While Variety's Clayton Davis noted that Love and Thunder was "much more episodic than [he] would have suspected," he went on to tease that the "post-credits are EPIC:"

"Thor: Love and Thunder is much more episodic than I would have suspected. Delivers big laughs. Very standard, cookie cutter villain with Christian Bale. I want the buddy cop comedy with Natalie Portman & Tessa Thompson. Matt Damon must go Broadway. Post credits are EPIC! Pure fun."

On top of making it clear how "Christian Bale is a top tier MCU villain," TooFab's Brian Particelli noted how there's "a can't miss credits reveal:"

"Thor: Love and Thunder is a solid take on the Mighty Thor comics — it’s great to see Natalie wield the hammer and all that comes with it. Christian Bale is a top tier MCU villain and Chris/Tessa are great as always. Another Taika win with humor, heart & a can’t miss credits reveal."

Insider's Kirsten Acuna teased that fans should make sure to "stay after the credits:"

"As always, stay after the credits. Two extra scenes this time around."

Steven Weintraub from Collider also made sure to specifically declare how he "also really enjoyed the after-credits scenes in Thor: Love and Thunder."