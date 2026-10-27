'Superman 2: Man Of Tomorrow' Star Matthew Lillard Admits His DC Character Is 'A Very James Gunn Moment' Who Comics Fans Won't Be Familiar With (Exclusive)

Man of Tomorrow is set to introduce an original character to James Gunn's wider DCU, portrayed by Daredevil: Born Again actor Matthew Lillard. Man of Tomorrow (Superman 2), set for release on July 9, 2027, will continue the story of David Corenswet's Superman as he is joined by a strong cast of familiar faces and newcomers in his next big-screen chapter. The sequel's premise centers on the reluctant alliance between Superman and Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor as they work together against a greater threat: Brainiac. Much of the first movie's ensemble is back, including Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane and Skyler Gisondo's Jimmy Olsen, as well as wider DCU crossovers from the Justice Gang and Blue Beetle. Several roles are still unannounced, including Matthew Lillard, who recently appeared as an MCU villain in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 as Mr. Charles.

While promoting Prime Video's Carrie, Matthew Lillard was asked in an exclusive interview with The Direct whether his mystery character is someone comics fans will recognize or an original one built for the sequel. DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn, who penned Lillard's live-action Scooby Doo movies, previously addressed his casting in Man of Tomorrow, debunking the theory that he is the DCU's Barry Allen.

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Lillard described his casting as "a very James Gunn moment" before indicating that his role is a key original character tailored for the sequel:

The Direct: "You're in Superman, the sequel, 'Man of Tomorrow,' playing a mystery character. Is this someone that fans of the comics will be familiar with, or is it kind of something specifically tailored to this movie?" Matthew Lillard: "It's a very James Gunn moment. So, I wouldn't worry too much about finding him in the comics."

While it may be disappointing for some that Matthew Lillard's role in Man of Tomorrow is an original character, this update actually fits with how James Gunn incorporates characters into his scripts, inventing people to fit his story.

Peacemaker Season 1 introduced Leota Adebayo, an original character, as Amanda Waller's daughter, who would go on to play an integral role in the DCU as a member of Checkmate and as Christopher Smith's best friend in Season 2. 2025's Superman was also no stranger to this treatment since it introduced Mister Handsome, a malformed creature whom Lex Luthor cared about in the movie.

Creature Commandos Season 1 introduced another original role in Princess Ilana Rostovic, the main big bad who made life difficult for Task Force M in the DCU animated series. The Butterflies in Peacemaker were also an original alien species, proving how James Gunn is willing to take the risk in including original characters to make the story better.

Who Is Matthew Lillard Playing In Man of Tomorrow?

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The latest update from Marvel actor Matthew Lillard about his original Man of Tomorrow character might have already debunked the prevailing theory that he is playing Ted Kord in the movie, especially following the confirmation that Xolo Maridueña's Jaime Reyes will return in Superman 2.

A new rumor from Atlanta DC Fans claimed that Lillard will have a biracial family and share scenes with several members of the Daily Planet Crew, including Jimmy Olsen, Cat Grant, and Perry White. However, the fact that Lillard is heavily teasing that he is playing a key original character suggests his role is not a marquee hero from DC Comics but rather an original, Daily Planet-adjacent supporting role who could follow a trajectory similar to Leota Adebayo in the Peacemaker shows.

It's possible that Lillard could still be playing a character from the comics, such as STAR Labs scientist Emil Hamilton. Hamilton is a longtime Superman ally, a Metropolis scientist who has bounced between friend and antagonist in the comics. This is a role that fits someone of Lillard's caliber, and his latest comment could be a misdirection.

All in all, an actor with a bravado like Matthew Lillard shouldn't be wasted in the expanding DCU. There is still a strong chance that his key original character in Superman 2 is not a one-off and will continue to play a part in James Gunn's grand narrative for the DC reboot, even if he isn't necessarily a superhero or villain.