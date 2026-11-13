Star Wars Reveals Plans To Announce New Projects Next Year

Since its last Star Wars release, Lucasfilm's plans for stories set in the galaxy far, far away have looked thin, with Ryan Gosling's Star Wars: Starfighter and the Disney+ series Ahsoka Season 2 as the only projects on the horizon. There is finally good news, as Lucasfilm has revealed plans to announce new Star Wars projects starting next year. The franchise has been a shadow of what its creator, George Lucas, brought to life in 1977, but Lucasfilm plans to reinvigorate the brand under the stewardship of new president Dave Filoni.

Star Wars turns 50 in 2027, and to mark the milestone, Lucasfilm has shared plans for a year-long celebration that kicks off in January with new project announcements, anniversary merchandise, dedicated fan events, archival releases, and reimagined Disney Parks and Cruise Line offerings.

Star Wars

On February 19, 2027, the long-awaited re-release of the original Star Wars: A New Hope hits theaters as part of the Golden Jubilee, with the film restored to its 1977 theatrical version and screening in IMAX for the first time. Star Wars: Starfighter then arrives on May 28, 2027, the 50th anniversary weekend of the original film's premiere, marking a very busy year for Star Wars.

The promise of new project announcements is sure to stir excitement among fans, although Lucasfilm has not revealed which corner of Star Wars they will revolve around. The franchise is notorious for announcing projects and not following through on them, with some promised as far back as 2020 still left in limbo.

When Kathleen Kennedy stepped down as Lucasfilm president in January, she gave status updates on some of those long-gestating projects, sharing what stage of development they were in, with some far off and others closer to ready. The announcements scheduled for 2027 will likely include release dates for the projects Kennedy touched on that are in mature phases of development.

Filoni, who leads Lucasfilm alongside co-president Lynwen Brennan, will be looking to score a big win to kick-start his tenure after The Mandalorian and Grogu struggled at the box office, grossing $345 million worldwide, a poor return for a Star Wars property. The slate is likely to include a big blockbuster event movie and exciting Disney+ projects, among others.

What New Projects Could Star Wars Announce in 2027?

Star Wars

Going by that line of thinking, one project that looks likely to be among the announcements is Episode X. It is no secret that Simon Kinberg is writing and producing a new Star Wars trilogy, and it was one of the projects Kennedy gave an update on in her exit interview. She revealed that after an earlier draft was upended, Kinberg turned in a very detailed, 70-page treatment that the new leadership is fully on board with.

Episode X is designed to be the start of a new trilogy continuing the Skywalker Saga. It was recently reported that Jon Watts, the filmmaker behind the MCU's Spider-Man trilogy and a co-creator of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, is attached to direct. Despite the reports, the project has not been officially greenlit, with Lucasfilm seemingly holding back the official word for the 2027 celebration.

Daisy Ridley has also been waiting in the wings to continue as Rey. Her film with director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy was first announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023 and follows Rey as she rebuilds the Jedi Order 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker. The project has been delayed multiple times as Lucasfilm works to get the script right, and it notably went unmentioned in Kennedy's exit interview, but it could still be among the marquee projects Lucasfilm follows up with in its upcoming slate.

There is also James Mangold's feature about the dawn of the Jedi, which explores the origins of the Force some 25,000 years before the Skywalker Saga, though Kennedy said the script, co-written by Beau Willimon, is on hold. Dave Filoni's theatrical team-up of Star Wars' Disney+ characters is another potential candidate, although that seems on the lower side of likelihood given The Mandalorian and Grogu's performance, and it has reportedly been put on the back burner.

Television offers room for announcements too. No new live-action series is currently on the calendar beyond Ahsoka, so a fresh Disney+ show feels overdue, but a third season of Ahsoka is also a possibility. On the animation side, Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord already secured a second season for 2027, Star Wars: Visions spun off The Ninth Jedi earlier this year with another volume reportedly in development, and the long-dormant A Droid Story could also resurface.

Then there are wild cards, like Taika Waititi's project, which Kennedy described as "somewhat alive," though Waititi himself confirmed in October that the film is on hold. Whatever the announcements end up being, there is sure to be something mega, since a major announcement would be a great way to crown a 50th anniversary celebration.