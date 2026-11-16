Sonic 4's Trailer Release Incoming As Paramount Pictures’ TikTok Account Tells Sonic The Hedgehog Fan That Their ‘Patience Will Be Rewarded’

Sonic the Hedgehog 4's first trailer release has finally been teased by Paramount Pictures as the movie's 2027 debut inches closer. Fans of Paramount's live-action Sonic saga have been counting down the days for the fourth installment since the last movie arrived just in time for Christmas 2024, introducing Keanu Reeves as Shadow. Finally, Sonic the Hedgehog 4 is set for release on March 19, 2027, and speculation is rife about when the trailer will be released to the public after CinemaCon attendees were lucky enough to see the first footage.

Paramount Pictures surprised one fan of Sega's spiky speedster by replying to their TikTok captioned, "Me impatiently waiting for the Sonic 4 trailer to release." The studio stayed mum on exactly when the first look at Sonic the Hedgehog 4 will be released, but hinted that "your patience will be rewarded."

Trailer expert Cryptic HD Quality speculated on their website, The Trailer Crypt, that the first sneak peek of Sonic the Hedgehog 4 will drop in December. It should be noted that the scooper seemingly wasn't speaking from any inside info in this case and was merely speculating when it might be released.

Sonic 4 will officially bring back Ben Schwartz's Sonic, Idris Elba's Knuckles, Keanu Reeves' Shadow, Colleen O'Shaughnessey's Tails, and introduce Kristen Bell as Amy Rose. Meanwhile, Jim Carrey will reprise the villainous Dr. Ivo Robotnik, this time creating Metal Sonic in his greatest anti-Sonic plan yet.

When Will Sonic the Hedgehog 4's First Trailer Be Released?

Paramount Pictures

Looking back at the last two Sonic movies' trailer-to-release windows (as the 2020 original is harder to consider due to its delayed release), both dropped almost exactly four months before speeding into theaters:

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 : December 9, 2021 - April 8, 2022 (121 days)

: December 9, 2021 - April 8, 2022 (121 days) Sonic the Hedgehog 3: August 26, 2024 - December 20, 2024 (117 days)

As Sonic 4 hits theaters in March 2027, that same window would have Paramount dropping the first trailer in mid-November, which is already here. It seems more likely that Paramount will save the trailer for next month, possibly debuting during The Game Awards 2026 showcase on Thursday, December 10.

There is precedent for Sonic movie trailers at the video game awards show, which has risen from the ashes of E3 into a platform for announcements and reveals. The first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was unveiled at the 2021 event, making it a prime contender for when the tetralogy-making epic will drop its next trailer.

Meanwhile, Paramount seems to be gearing up to expand its Sonic universe, with a new event movie scheduled for December 22, 2028, after Sonic 4. The news follows the six-episode Knuckles spin-off show's debut on Paramount+ in 2024 to middling reviews and no sign of Season 2 happening anytime soon, if ever.