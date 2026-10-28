Jason Segel Admits the Future Of Apple TV's Shrinking Following Its Season 4 Renewal 'Could Go On For Quite A While' (Exclusive)

Apple TV's Shrinking is set to bring back Harrison Ford's Paul and Cobie Smulders' Sofi for a fourth season, and Jason Segel has some thoughts about the show's possible ending and future. Season 3 concluded with a rather hopeful outlook for Segel's Jimmy, wrapping up many of its plotlines to the point that many fans could have taken the finale as an end to the entire series.

Shrinking is not stopping anytime soon, though, with the show getting a Season 4 renewal a day before Season 3 premiered all the way back in January 2026. With more episodes on the way, it seems the possibilities are endless for the hit drama-comedy series.

In an exclusive interview with Jason Segel while promoting Over Your Dead Body, The Direct asked the star how many seasons he envisions Shrinking will need to complete its story. Segel, who is closely involved in the series' development as a credited writer and executive producer on all of its three seasons, said that they'll keep going "as long as [they're] having a good time:"

The Direct: "'How many seasons total do you envision Shrinking running to tell the complete story that you want to tell?"



Jason Segel: "Well, we keep saying that as long as we can think of stuff to make it worthwhile, we'll keep going... And as long as we're having a good time — and right now we're having a great time."

Segel also teased that the writers of Shrinking already "cracked a whole new set of [stories]" that made him believe that the series "could go on for quite a while," indicating that the show's runway extends well beyond four seasons:

"I think we've cracked — I must say, I say we, but I caught a really great, cushy ride on 'Shrinking' because there's an amazing writing staff who's working really hard at this stuff behind closed doors while I'm like, off doing movies. But I think that they've really cracked a whole new set of story. I can't give too much away, but that makes me feel like this could go on for quite a while.'"

Segel, who portrayed Marshall Eriksen across all 208 episodes of How I Met Your Mother, pointed out that Shrinking's three-season run is "barely one season" of the hit sitcom, highlighting the shift of modern streaming shows from the old-school network TV model:

"I mean, I did a show for nine seasons, and that show was 24 episodes a year. So, when you think about 'Shrinking,' it'll be three years, I think it'll be a total of 36 episodes. I'm like, 'Oh, that's like, barely one season of 'How I Met Your Mother.''"

Apple TV

At the heart of Shrinking is Jason Segel's Jimmy Laird, a grieving therapist who shatters professional boundaries by diving directly into his patients' lives with radical honesty. After his mentor, Paul, helps rein him in, Season 3 propelled the story into a new chapter of transition and growth. The characters in Jimmy's orbit take bold steps toward independence, with Paul choosing to retire and move to Connecticut, Jimmy learning to rebuild his life without his longtime mentor, and Gaby stepping up to transform Paul's practice into a trauma center.

In March 2023, Shrinking creator Bill Lawrence told Variety that he already knew when the show would close, noting that they "pitched three seasons - the beginning, middle, and end."

With another season on the way and plenty more in mind now, though, Shrinking Season 4 could open up fresh storylines for these characters beyond the original plans, and Segel's tease about the writers' new creative direction for them should be enough to get fans anticipating what's next.

Season 3 was filled with emotionally charged transitions that made it seem that this run is the final one for Shrinking, but this new update creates an opportunity for the series to explore uncharted territory.

How Shrinking's Story Can Go Beyond Four Seasons

Outside of Jimmy and Paul's complicated mentor-mentee relationship, Shrinking's colorful cast of characters allows the Apple TV series to explore more compelling stories that warrant more seasons.

Season 4 may be tackling these characters differently going forward, as Lawrence teased to Variety that a time jump could be on the cards:

“People shouldn’t be surprised if there’s a time jump and it feels like we’re telling a completely different story.”

With Jimmy and Sofi grabbing breakfast at the end of the third season, a time skip could examine them in the midst of their solidified relationship to bring a fresh dynamic to the show. Given that Paul is on the other side of the country too, fast-forwarding in time could demonstrate the impact that Jimmy and Paul's distance could have on their friendship or coax Paul back to L.A. a few more times.

Shrinking Season 3 is not heading toward a definitive ending; instead, it embraces a natural pivot point.

What makes Shrinking so compelling is that it offers an honest portrayal of life's ongoing messiness and that it is okay to break down over the challenges of change. This formula allows the series to tackle many storylines that can introduce new emotional and comedic layers while also bringing in top-tier guest stars to keep audiences engaged.