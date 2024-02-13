Seraphim Falls' filming locations created a compelling backdrop for the movie's high-stakes chase sequences and thrilling story.

Set after the American Civil War, the 2006 movie explores the story of how Colonel Morsman Carver accused a Union officer named Gideon of a war crime, leading to a relentless chase anchored by vengeance and violence.

Seraphim Falls featured Liam Neeson as Carver and Pierce Brosnan as Gideon. It had a limited release in United States theaters on January 26, 2007 after its debut at the 2006 Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Seraphim Falls Mostly Filmed in New Mexico

Seraphim Falls was filmed on-location around Taos and Lordsburg, New Mexico, with principal photography starting on October 17, 2005.

The city's scenic desert plains and stunning landscapes managed to lay a compelling groundwork for Liam Neeson's Carver and Pierce Brosnan's Gideon's wild chase sequences while it also showed the stunning yet roughness of the wild west.

The vast area of the desert plains also presented the perfect backdrop for the final confrontation between Carver and Gideon.

The blazing heat of the sun combined with the rugged desert of New Mexico allowed the two rivals to showcase their hatred in an emotionally charged battle on an open field.

Lordsburg, New Mexico is part of Western history being the primary setting of Stagecoach's final location.

The 1939 movie headlined by John Wayne was deemed as the 9th greatest Western film of all time according to the American Film Institute and it was selected for preservation by the National Film Registry in 1995.

At one point in the movie, Gideon attempted to steal a horse but he was caught by Shannon Zeller's Charlotte. The pair's interaction was filmed in Taos, New Mexico.

Taos, New Mexico is no stranger to being part of movies since it already served as the primary setting for 1960's The Nine Lives of Elfego Baca and 1966's And Now Miguel.

Taos is also known for having more than 20 sites under the umbrella of the National Register of Historic Places, such as the Bernard J. Beimer House, the Kit Carson House, and the Harwood Foundation.

As part of the movie's production (via Albuquerque Business First) Icon Productions, Serpahim Falls' producer, hired 263 locals from New Mexico to work on the movie.

The producer also received a $15 million loan payable for two years as part of the New Mexico State Investment Council's film program dedicated to creating investment returns for the state.

Seraphim Falls Filmed Opening Scenes in Oregon

Seraphim Falls' opening scenes were filmed along the McKenzie River in Oregon, highlighting majestic waterfalls such as the Sahalie Falls and Koosah Falls.

The filming location doubled for the Ruby Mountains in Nevada, and it captured the gloomy vibe of the movie's opening scene where Gideon was shot by Carver's men leading to the moment when he painfully removed the bullet from his left arm.

It also served as a tense backdrop for Gideon's relentless escape from his enemies combined with the unexplainable dangers of the wilderness.

While the McKenzie River posed as a background for one particular thrilling situation in the movie, the waterway is famous for being a place of recreation for adventure seekers known for world-class activities like water rafting, fishing, and waterfall hikes.

The iconic river flows through the Willamette National Forest and it highlights a collection of lush forests, abundant wildlife, and even lava fields.

