Sebastian Stan Admits Replacing Anthony Mackie As Captain America In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Is A Topic Of Conversation He's Had With MCU Boss Kevin Feige

Sebastian Stan admitted to discussing the idea of replacing Anthony Mackie as Captain America with MCU head Kevin Feige. The Captain America mantle has a long history in the MCU, continuing to play a major role in the story as the Multiverse Saga comes to an end. However, after Steve Rogers moved on from his shield in Avengers: Endgame, his successor is still a big topic of conversation, even among those involved in the changeover itself.

MCU star Sebastian Stan addressed the idea of his Bucky Barnes taking over the Captain America mantle from Sam Wilson or Steve Rogers. Speaking with Josh Horowitz on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, he explained that he always brings up the idea of Bucky becoming Captain America, saying he is at "that sweet spot where [he] can still do some of it" in terms of the action and stunts.

Looking back at his past appearances, he is protective of his character's journey and felt like "the evolution of the character was right" over the years. While he does not feel that it "should have gone differently," he does think there is "something about this character that hasn't totally yet been completed:"

"I always bring it up. I mean, I always bring it up. Even the Captain America thing, I bring it up. I'm like, whenever. Sorry, Anthony [Mackie]. I'm like, whatever. Let's go… Well, I'm just saying, I'm ready, man. But I'm at that sweet spot where I can still do some of it… But you start to think, you go, 'Okay…' It's really more in terms of just the action bits that you want to do, but it's hard to, because I was there for, in my humble opinion– I love the films that I was in. I mean, 'Winter Soldier,' 'Civil War,' 'Infinity War,' and 'Endgame'… It was an unbelievable time. And I'm so biased, I guess, or I'm so protective of it in a way… and I do feel like the evolution of the character was right. I don't think it should have gone differently than it did. I never have any idea about what it is that they want to do, but I still feel that there's something about this character that hasn't totally yet been completed, and I think they know it."

Marvel Studios

Stan's comments stirred up passionate reactions from the fan base after he discussed the idea of Bucky becoming Captain America at some point in the MCU, both positive and negative. @wingsnmetal understood Stan was joking but wished that jokes "about replacing Sam as Captain America didn't come so easily" when Mackie has to keep reminding fans about Sam's status as Captain America.

@vibraniumwingsx is still a fan of Stan but was not pleased by his comments, expressing shock that Stan did not "even say something like, 'No, all jokes aside, Anthony is great as Cap." While @buckysbunnywife knows how much Stan and Mackie "poke fun at each other," they are convinced the general public will see videos like this and "see it as 'proof' of why Bucky should've been Cap." @cutiechwes expressed a similar opinion, saying they were "not a fan of jokes like this," given that Mackie has had to fight so hard to be accepted as Captain America.

For now, Stan and Mackie are both set to return to their roles as Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson in Avengers: Doomsday, which debuts in theaters on December 18. There is also hope that they will both be back for 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars.

Will Bucky Barnes Ever Become Captain America?

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios is unlikely to change its position on Sam Wilson being Captain America anytime soon, especially as he will lead a new team of Avengers into battle in Avengers: Doomsday. Additionally, there is a real chance that Sebastian Stan could be leaving his position in the MCU for good in the near future.

Notably, Stan has been confirmed to play a role in The Batman — Part II, joining director Matt Reeves in the Elseworlds story from the DC Universe under DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. While this does not definitively confirm that his MCU tenure is over, it does give him some challenges to navigate behind the scenes if he were to continue in both massive comic-book-movie franchises.

For now, however, Sam Wilson appears to be locked in to continue wielding the Captain America shield until further notice, especially with the Multiverse Saga coming to an end. Where Marvel goes after that chapter ends is still unknown, but this mantle will be an important one to follow over the next few years.