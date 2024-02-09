After watching Guy Ritchie’s 2005 film Revolver, starring Jason Statham, many viewers might be looking for some further explanation of its plot and the true meaning behind it.

The story focuses on Jake Green (played by Jason Statham) following a seven-year stint in prison. Not long after being released, he finds himself in hot waters with local crime boss Dorothy Macha, quickly being forced on the run and needing the protection of two mystery benefactors.

However, for those who have seen the story, that description only scratches the surface of everything the movie tries so desperately to do.

What Does the Plot of Revolver Really Mean?

Revolver

Step one to understanding Revolver and its plot, at least to the best of one’s ability, is simply to throw all logic away. Do not get stuck on all the details because there is nothing concrete about the story, and nearly everything about it is up to interpretation.

There is one particular angle, however, that seems to supersede most others. It is all but spelled out verbatim in the movie's final act.

The entire film is one big allegory about how one’s own ego is the true enemy of self and that our egos are what drives us and tells us who we are.

The movie attempts to teach the message that one does not have to listen to that voice in one's head, a.k.a. the ego. Break the mold and listen to oneself instead, not that manipulative, pride-driven maniacal troublemaker.

This message is driven home by Avi and Zach, Jake Green’s former cellmates, who may or may not be real (but are very likely simply all in his head). Their big con the entire time, through all of their manipulation of Mr. Green, was exposing the ways of the ego.

For further proof that this was the intent behind the story, look no further than the big climax of the film. It is not an action scene but rather a more subdued scene of Jake asking Machu for forgiveness—showcasing the opposite action that one’s ego would suggest if it were in control.

Machu still loses doing the opposite of Jake and instead gives into his ego demanding his enemy be terrified of him.

But Who Is the Infamous Sam Gold?

Revolver

The entire Jason Statham-led Revolver teases the existence of this terrifying figure named Sam Gold, this big bad who everyone is both afraid of and wants to please. Turns out he doesn't exist.

He is a product of the real meaning behind the movie. Sam Gold is the symbolic representation of ego and greed, the manipulative force that’s the downfall of so much. Some viewers have even gone as far as to say that Gold could be Satan himself.

There is also plenty of evidence to suggest much of the film’s message and meaning lies within the teachings of Jewish Kabbalah, a set of religious, esoteric, and mystical teachings.

At the time the movie was made, director Guy Ritchie and his then-wife, Madonna, were both heavily into those spiritual ideas.

Seeing as Revolver currently sits at a 15% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it is clear that when this project first came out, it did not resonate very well with audiences. Two decades later, it is hard to say there has been much change.

As of writing, Revolver is available to stream on Netflix.