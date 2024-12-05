The upcoming adaptation of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six (which many know from the video game series) finally got an update from its director as fans worry about the project's potential cancellation.

In January 2023, Chad Stahelski was announced to direct Rainbow Six with Michael B. Jordan starring, via The Hollywood Reporter. A month later, THR revealed that Daniel Fajemisin-Duncan and Marlon Smith, co-creators of 2013's Run, would write the piece.

The film will be a sequel to 2021's Prime Video exclusive Without Remorse, which adapted another Tom Clancy book and that followed Michael B. Jordan's U.S. Navy Seal, John Kelly—the same person who goes on to create the Rainbox Six organization.

The latest update, shared in August 2023 via Comicbook.com, came from Stahelski as he noted that, given the ongoing writer and actor strikes at the time, they were "in a bit of a conundrum with developing" the project.

Prime Video

Speaking exclusively with The Direct's Russ Milheim while promoting the tenth anniversary of John Wick, director Chad Stahelski offered a new update about the status of his upcoming Rainbow Six adaptation with Michael B. Jordan.

The filmmaker admitted that they are "taking [their] time" and that they "just want to get it right:"

"Michael B. Jordan is one of my favorite cast members that I've had to develop or work with. He's a fantastic guy, tons of energy. I think he's got so much potential, not just in the action genre... Rainbow Six. It's a big property. It comes from a big IP. So it's, you know, the development to do it right. You've seen how both video games and in Hollywood are sometimes tricky. It's always about doing it right and finding the right I, so it gives room for the fans to love what you're doing. But also you have to give margin to expand out and go. We're taking our time. A lot of good ideas of being flushed around. It's been a lot of good development work. We just want to get it right."

Given the director's quotes, fans probably have time to wait before Rainbow Six comes to fruition. Audiences probably shouldn't expect it any earlier than 2026, but later than that is likely.

Stahelski is an excellent choice for an action-driven franchise like Rainbow Six. He's more than proven his capability, having co-directed the first John Wick and solo-directed the following three. Before that, he garnered plenty of experience in the stunt scene, contributing to movies like The Hunger Games, The Expendables 2, and The Wolverine.

As for Michael B. Jordan, who many know from his time as Erik Killmonger in Black Panther, he'll be a strong lead for the Rainbow Six franchise—though he is busy. In 2025, he'll star alongside Hailee Steinfeld in the Ryan Coogler-directed movie Sinners. In addition to Rainbow Six, he has four other projects in development: Wrong Answer, Creed IV, I Am Legend 2, and an untitled Thomas Crown Affair project.

Check out more quotes from Chad Stahelski and other John Wick producers as they celebrate 10 years of Keanu Reeves' iconic hitman.