Marvel Studios Just Confirmed Its 10th Horsemen Of Apocalypse Exists In The MCU

The arrival of mutants in the MCU has far-reaching ramifications. Not only will an influx of heroes and villains affect established characters, such as the members of the Avengers, but the newcomers will also have their own stories to tell. It all starts with Marvel Studios' X-Men movie, which hits theaters on May 5, 2028.

The Hollywood trades let a couple of casting announcements for the movie slip during the summer, including Kit Connor as Cyclops and Samara Weaving as Emma Frost. And Spider-Man: Brand New Day finally let the cat out of the bag when it confirmed that Sadie Sink took her talents to the MCU to play Jean Grey. But D23 was the place to be for all things mutant, as Kevin Feige and Sink took the stage to reveal the full cast of the X-Men film.

Marvel Studios didn't take its foot off the gas once D23 came and went, though. The Hollywood Reporter recently revealed that Gen V star Asa Germann has landed the role of Angel in the highly anticipated film. A founding X-Man in the comics, Warren Worthington III fits right in with Cyclops and the rest of the team. However, he's also part of another exclusive Marvel club: The Horsemen of Apocalypse.

Marvel Comics

En Sabah Nur, one of the oldest mutants in the Marvel Universe, always bestows great power on four beings whenever he plans to strike, dubbing them his "Horsemen." Angel was one of the first people Apocalypse took under his wing, as the hero needed a boost after a major defeat. As Death, Angel's mind was twisted, and he did more than a few things he wasn't proud of.

When it comes time for Marvel Studios to unleash its version of Apocalypse, the villain is sure to set his sights on Angel. But he can't stop at just one Horseman; he needs to put together a full quartet. Fortunately, Apocalypse will have plenty of characters to choose from, since the MCU has already introduced more than a few of his Horsemen.

Apocalypse's Horsemen Who Are Already in the MCU

Wolverine

Marvel Studios

Any villain should think twice before trying to manipulate Wolverine. Apocalypse got away with it once when he forced Logan to fight his rival, Sabretooth, to keep him from getting an adamantium upgrade and to secure one for himself. The trade-off was that Wolverine became the Horseman of Death. Whether it's Hugh Jackman or another actor in the yellow suit, the MCU's Wolverine should keep his head on a swivel if he loses his adamantium.

Gambit

Marvel Studios

Trying to make a name for oneself has its drawbacks. After Scarlet Witch robbed most of mutantkind of its power, Apocalypse tried to act as a savior by offering it back. Gambit seemingly took the bait, but he actually intended to act as a double agent for the X-Men. His plan failed when Apocalypse corrupted his mind completely and turned him into Death. If Gambit makes it out of Avengers: Doomsday alive, more trouble awaits him.

Colossus

20th Century Studios

Sometimes, doing the right thing has serious consequences. During the Apocalypse Wars event, Colossus traveled with a team of mutants to hunt for the titular villain in the future. They got more than they bargained for, and the metal-reliant hero found himself on the wrong side of the fight as one of the Horsemen. Deadpool & Wolverine's Colossus doesn't enjoy fighting, so joining Apocalypse's cause wouldn't suit him.

Deadpool

Marvel Studios

Wade Wilson walks to the beat of his own drum, but he doesn't enjoy hurting anyone who doesn't deserve it. He went against his nature when he joined Apocalypse's Horsemen in one of Marvel Comics' alternate futures. While the MCU's Apocalypse would have to put up with a lot if he recruited the Merc with a Mouth, he probably wouldn't regret his decision when the fighting started.

Moon Knight

Marvel Television

Apocalypse doesn't only reach out to mutants when it comes time to build his team. In the same future where Deadpool joined the villain's ranks, a female version of Moon Knight also operated as one of the Horsemen. Marc Spector's future in the MCU is a bit up in the air. If making Moon Knight a follower of Apocalypse gets him back on screen, Marvel Studios has no reason to hesitate.

Grim Reaper

Marvel Television

It turns out that villains make pretty effective Horsemen. When the Apocalypse Twins took on their predecessor's mission, they built an impressive roster of followers, including a resurrected Eric Williams, aka Grim Reaper. Wonder Man introduced Eric as Simon Williams' more successful older brother. Marvel Studios has some work to do before it can make him one of the Horsemen, but his door is at least slightly ajar.

Hulk

Marvel Studios

More than a few Marvel bad guys have found ways to manipulate the Hulk, including Apocalypse. When the Jade Giant was at his lowest, the evil mutant reached out and offered him peace of mind. Before long, Hulk was doing Apocalypse's bidding and hurting his friends. While the MCU's Hulk has dealt with his fair share of mind control, that won't stop the X-Men's greatest villain from trying to acquire his power.

Sentry

Marvel Studios

The only hero who might be more of a wild card than the Hulk is Sentry. At the same time the Apocalypse Twins brought Grim Reaper into the fold, they also gave Sentry their best pitch by bringing him back to life. The process made his mind whole and turned him into the ultimate weapon. As it stands, Sentry has a great support system in the MCU. The moment that changes, he'll be susceptible to influence from villains like Apocalypse.

Spider-Man

Marvel Studios

The multiverse is home to all sorts of strange things. In one reality, Spider-Man became one of Apocalypse's Horsemen and was genetically altered to become a killing machine. That sort of story would be tough for even the good people at Marvel Studios to sell. But it would be a good alternative to another symbiote saga on the big screen.