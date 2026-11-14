Marvel Studios Announces Historic Title For Phase 6's Next Disney+ Show

Subtitles for superhero projects carry a lot of weight, especially in the MCU. They tease what's to come in a Marvel Studios project and usually hint at the comic book storyline it draws inspiration from. And Kevin Feige and Co. know how much of a grip subtitles have on the fanbase; it's impossible to forget when they announced Captain America 3 as Serpent Society before revealing it was actually Civil War. Marvel Studios isn't going that far with the title of its next Phase 6 Disney+ series, but it is making history with it.

Marvel Animation

After VisionQuest, the powers that be at Marvel are taking a step back with live-action Disney+ series. The mysterious Zodiac series is in development. However, it won't be on the streaming platform for quite a while. A trilogy of animated projects will fill the gap and continue the story of Marvel Zombies. It all starts with Marvel Zombies: The Winter Soldier, which releases on Disney+ in Halloween 2027.

Marvel Studios

If that subtitle sounds familiar, it's because it also belongs to one of the best-received projects in MCU history, Captain America: The Winter Soldier. The 2014 movie focused on Steve Rogers reuniting with his childhood friend, Bucky Barnes, whom he discovered HYDRA had captured and turned into an assassin.

Marvel Animation/Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios has never reused a subtitle before. But developing a sequel to a spinoff of the What If...? animated series is uncharted territory for the company, which means almost anything is on the table. While the special's story remains a mystery, the prevailing theory is that it's going to see the Bucky of the Marvel Zombies reality return from his Scarlet Witch-induced sabbatical and take out his frustrations on undead heroes and villains.

Since it will be some time before more details about Winter Soldier come out, there's plenty of time to discuss other upcoming MCU subtitles and their potential to shake up the franchise.

Upcoming MCU Projects That Are Confirmed or Expected to Have Subtitles

Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out the meaning behind Avengers: Doomsday's subtitle. Doctor Doom is preparing to assume his role as the MCU's next big bad. All he has to do to really make an impact is ensure that his day is more impactful than Ultron's age.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3

Marvel Television

In most cases, live-action Marvel Disney+ series don't receive subtitles. However, Daredevil: Born Again is special, being a soft reboot of the Netflix series. Season 3 serves as the series' final outing, but it's not all doom and gloom because it features more heroes than just the Devil of Hell's Kitchen, with all of his Defenders teammates set to return to the small screen for one last ride.

Avengers: Secret Wars

Marvel Studios

As previously mentioned, subtitles are an easy way to explain which comic book event is being brought to life. Avengers: Secret Wars has a taller task than essentially all of its Marvel Studios predecessors because it's adapting the most important storyline in Marvel Comics history. No pressure, Russo brothers.

X-Men

Marvel Studios

The moment that everyone has been waiting for is nearly here; the X-Men are getting their own movie set in the MCU. Casting is already underway, and several up-and-coming actors have signed on. Little is known about the film's story, but it's unlikely to keep its simple title, since Fox tried it on for size over 25 years ago. In the vein of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Marvel Studios could opt for something like "X-Men: Next Generation."

Black Panther 3

Marvel Studios

The Black Panther franchise has already used a subtitle: Wakanda Forever. There was no better choice for a film that had to tackle such heavy subject matter. Going into Black Panther 3, Ryan Coogler has more freedom to think outside the box. The passing of the torch from Shuri to T'Challa's son might open the door for something like "Black Panther: Legacy of Wakanda."

Shang-Chi 2

Marvel Studios

A movie that took many people by surprise in 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, still has yet to receive a sequel, despite Marvel Studios continuing to insist that one is in the works. A good way for the powers that be to show their belief in the project would be to reveal a subtitle. Since the first film's post-credits scene seemingly set up Fin Fang Foom's MCU debut, a simple "Shang-Chi and the Hunt for Fin Fang Foom" will suffice.

Ghost Rider

Marvel Studios

Ryan Gosling finally made his dream of playing Ghost Rider a reality by teaming up with Shawn Levy for a superhero movie. Ghost Rider is still in early development, rounding out its cast before the cameras roll. Of course, Nicolas Cage already starred in a film called Ghost Rider. To avoid any comparisons, Gosling and Levy should spend the next few months choosing a subtitle, such as "Ghost Rider: Highway to Hell."

Fantastic Four 2

Marvel Studios

Marvel's First Family already took their first steps in the MCU in their 2025 film. By the time Secret Wars is over, they'll all be veteran heroes. The Fantastic Four sequel needs a subtitle that reflects that and one that teases a villain worthy of stepping into Galactus' massive shoes. In the comics, Reed Richards and Co. have their fair share of run-ins with Annihilus, making "The Fantastic Four: Annihilation" as good a choice as any.

Nova

Marvel Studios

The Guardians of the Galaxy might be retired, but the MCU's cosmic side isn't going anywhere. A Nova movie is in the works from Loki creator Michael Waldron. He's already confirmed it will address Thanos' destruction of the Nova Corps. With that in mind, "Nova: Rebirth" might do the trick.