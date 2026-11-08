Why Marvel Abandoned Joss Whedon & What He's Doing Now

Joss Whedon was one of the chief architects of the early Marvel Cinematic Universe, but both Marvel and Hollywood have long since walked away from the director. Whedon's first contribution to the MCU was an uncredited script polish on the Chris Evans-led Captain America: The First Avenger. He was already a force in Hollywood as the creator of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the iconic 1997 series, but his Marvel work catapulted him to a loftier perch, writing and directing 2012's The Avengers. He returned for the sequel, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and his relationship with Marvel went downhill from there.

Avengers: Age of Ultron was poised to top its predecessor. It brought to life one of Marvel Comics' biggest villains, Ultron, and landing James Spader, one of the great actors of his generation, to voice him showed how intent Marvel was on outdoing the first Avengers film. Everything looked perfect with Whedon back at the helm, but like many sequels, the film fell short of the original, and that is where the cracks between Whedon and Marvel began.

Marvel Studios

The director clashed with the studio over the movie's creative choices, with Marvel's ambitions frustrating him. The studio wanted to set up future movies like Thor: Ragnarok, which is why the film features that strange Thor cave subplot that felt shoehorned in. The director wanted quieter scenes, like the Avengers' downtime at Hawkeye's farmhouse, but the studio was more interested in spectacle and high-octane moments that fed into the broader MCU. Whedon detailed the ugliest of those fights on the Empire Film Podcast, calling it "really unpleasant":

"With the cave, it really turned into: they pointed a gun at the farm's head and said, 'Give us the cave, or we'll take out the farm,' — in a civilized way. I respect these guys, they're artists, but that's when it got really, really unpleasant."

In the end, things worked out well for Age of Ultron at the box office. It grossed $1.4 billion worldwide, just short of the first film's $1.5 billion, a relatively negligible difference. But the gap in fan reception was anything but negligible. Fans criticized how heavily the movie focused on setting up future films, and many felt Marvel butchered Ultron, making major changes to his comic book lore.

All of that drama, on top of Marvel's hectic filmmaking process, left Whedon drained. At a Tribeca Film Festival talk in 2016, he confessed that the process left him feeling like "a miserable failure," adding: "I was so beaten down by the process. Some of that was conflicting with Marvel, which is inevitable, but a lot of it was about my own work." The pressure was immense. Whedon once described knowing that billions of dollars rode on his creative choices, admitting, "sometimes you wish you could forget that."

Agents of SHIELD Further Drove a Wedge Between Marvel and Whedon

The Avengers films were far from the only things Whedon had a hand in at Marvel Studios. He rewrote dialogue for Thor: The Dark World, directed the mid-credits scene in Captain America: The Winter Soldier (having already helmed the post-credits tag on 2011's Thor), and even advised James Gunn to make Guardians of the Galaxy "weirder" after reading an early draft. His biggest non-Avengers commitment, though, was Agents of SHIELD, which began airing in 2013.

The series' place in MCU canon stayed murky for its entire run and, despite recurring fan campaigns and rumor-mill claims to the contrary, has never been officially resolved. The show fell under the Marvel Television umbrella, with Whedon co-creating the series, co-writing and directing its pilot, and serving as executive producer through all seven seasons.

Agents of SHIELD was Whedon's brainchild, and he wanted to give it more of his attention, but Marvel felt his talents were better spent on the Avengers movies. Whedon recalled how it played out in a 2015 BuzzFeed profile: "They didn't actually want me to make it. It's like, 'Uh, Joss, we really wanted you to do [Age of Ultron]. Instead you created a TV show, you moron.' … It went from being absolutely 100% the driving force and totally hands-on to 'That sounds great, Jed! You should do that!'"

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige himself admitted he warned Whedon early on. "They had said early on, 'Hey, we're thinking about doing this show about the agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,'" Feige recalled. "And Joss said, 'I think I might do this.' I said, 'That's cool. God bless you. But you should know that we're destroying S.H.I.E.L.D. in Winter Soldier.'" Whedon ultimately stepped back, and his brother Jed Whedon and sister-in-law Maurissa Tancharoen ran the series through seven seasons. His executive producer credit over those years was largely in name only; his hands-on days were done.

By the time Age of Ultron hit theaters on May 1, 2015, Whedon had decided to leave the MCU behind. He told IGN shortly before release that even the arrival of Spider-Man could not keep him around. "I have to do something else. Have another dream," he said. "And that would mean sleeping. Perhaps a dream of sleep."

In a December 2015 talk at the Oxford Union, Whedon further explained why he cut ties so completely:

"So I made a completely clean break, not because we had a falling out, just because if I was still there going, 'Well, here are my thoughts on this film,' I'd be there every day. I wouldn't do anything else because there are a lot of films, and it is a lot of fun."

He made clear he left with gratitude, and that there was no animosity between him and Marvel:

"It was five years that I was working on either Avengers or S.H.I.E.L.D. That was an enormous gift they gave me; they handed me several hundreds of millions of dollars and said 'do what you do,' which is very rare and I was very lucky."

Marvel then brought in Joe and Anthony Russo, hot off The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War, to take over the Avengers franchise, directing Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The brothers had officially signed on weeks before Age of Ultron even hit theaters.

Marvel Abandoned Joss Whedon for Bigger Reasons

Marvel Studios

Creative differences alone would not have made Marvel cut ties with a talent like Joss Whedon; the story runs much deeper. In 2017, Whedon crossed over to DC to complete Zack Snyder's Justice League after the director stepped down following his daughter's death. Whedon seemed like the perfect person to take over the project, but the move backfired spectacularly when the film flopped with critics and grossed just $658 million worldwide on a $300 million budget.

The fallout fueled the famous #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement, which eventually got Snyder's director's cut released on HBO Max in 2021. Whedon also exited a planned Batgirl film the following year, admitting he "really didn't have a story." Around the same time, his ex-wife Kai Cole published an open letter in The Wrap accusing him of infidelity and calling him a "hypocrite preaching feminist ideals." Things got far worse for Whedon in 2020, when Justice League star Ray Fisher accused him of "gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable" behavior on set.

WarnerMedia launched an investigation into the matter, spelling even worse news for the director. By 2021, several of his former actors were speaking out about their own experiences.

Buffy and Angel actress Charisma Carpenter said Whedon was "casually cruel" to her, called her fat while she was pregnant, and asked if she was "going to keep it." Michelle Trachtenberg, who joined Buffy as a teenager, said there was a rule that Whedon was "not allowed in a room alone" with her.

Gal Gadot also said Whedon threatened her career during the Justice League reshoots. Whedon then dug his own grave when he addressed the accusations in a New York magazine profile in January 2022.

He denied threatening Gadot, claiming she misunderstood him because "English is not her first language," to which Gadot fired back, "I understood perfectly." He also called Fisher "a bad actor in both senses." Of Carpenter, he admitted only that "I was not mannerly." The profile also revealed Whedon had spent a month-long stay at an addiction treatment facility in Florida.

The interview went over so badly that it erased whatever goodwill he had left in Hollywood. Naturally, studios including Marvel wanted nothing to do with him, which is why he hasn't worked on a Marvel film since 2015. Kevin Feige has since said, per the 2023 book MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios, that he would never work with Whedon again.

Where Is Whedon and What Is He Doing Now?

Whedon's last major project was The Nevers, an HBO sci-fi drama about Victorian women with strange powers. He exited the series in November 2020, weeks after Fisher's claims went public, saying he was "genuinely exhausted" and could not meet "the physical challenges of making such a huge show during a global pandemic."

HBO's parting statement was ice cold, reflecting how soiled his reputation was in Hollywood: "We have parted ways with Joss Whedon." The network scrubbed his name from the show's marketing, though his credits remained. The Nevers premiered in April 2021 and was ultimately canceled after one season in December 2022.

Since then, Whedon has all but vanished from the business. He married Canadian artist Heather Horton in February 2021, and the couple settled in Pasadena, California. As of now, he has no announced film or television projects and no directing or writing credits since The Nevers. For the man who once had a hand in every film in Marvel's Phase Two, the door to the MCU, and to Hollywood at large, appears firmly shut with no way back in.