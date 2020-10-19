Can Captain America's Shield Withstand a Lightsaber? Mark Hamill Weighs In Once Again

The Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars are two monumental franchises that continued to reign supreme in the box office during the past decade. Given the dominant success of the two iconic franchises, many fans have wondered if a crossover between the two could happen, but it seems unlikely due to the interconnected storytelling within them.

Despite that, the MCU has consistently paid homage to Star Wars through references incorporated within their movies such as Tom Holland's Spider-Man mention of Empire Strikes Back during Captain America: Civil War as well as the presence of a LEGO Death Star during Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Not only that, there have been thematic elements from the MCU that directly reference Star Wars, such as characters losing their hand, a clear nod to the duel between Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader during Episode V. And now, a fun debate has resurfaced between two iconic actors quickly pitted the MCU and Star Wars against one another.

NEWS

In a tweet, Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill once again weighed in if his character's lightsaber can cut through Captain America's vibranium shield. Hamill pointed out that the issue was already "addressed over two years ago," and he still supports his previous claim that the Jedi's weapon will reign supreme over Cap's shield.

To recap, back in 2018, Hamill previously said that Luke would not choose to fight Captain America, but he admitted that the lightsaber "could cut it [Cap's shield] into a million little pieces."

To rebut, Evans acknowledged Hamill's response by simply saying that Cap's shield would "have vibranium ninja stars."

WHAT THIS MEANS

The fun banter between Evans and Hamill clearly shows a preview of entertaining character beats. While the idea of a crossover between the two monumental franchises is clearly out of the realm of possibility, it's still nice to see the two actors engaging in a captivating discussion about two powerful weapons from their respective franchise.

The debate about the superiority between the lightsaber and Cap's shield is a fun topic to break down. Even though the topic was somewhat resolved back in 2018, Hamill's recent revival of the discussion should lead more fans to join the discussion and give their take about their own preference.

Interestingly, Marvel legend Stan Lee once chimed in about the enormous potential of a crossover between the MCU and Star Wars, admitting that anything is possible.

“Obviously the people who produce these [movies] are looking to be as successful as possible. If they feel that incorporating Star Wars with the Marvel characters will be very successful, they’ll find a way to do it. Can you imagine Spider-Man saying, “May the force be with you”? It may come to that!

At this point, the next narrative stop of the MCU is the multiverse, and Marvel Studios could potentially find a way to reference an alternate universe where Star Wars exists as a universe of its own. After all, the Ancient One from 2016's Doctor Strange did point out that the MCU is just one universe in an "infinite number" of other universes.

Whatever the case, the premise of a lightsaber being pitted against Cap's shield will clearly serve as a visual treat, and Disney will have some sort of idea of how it could be adapted, thanks to the recent comments of Hamill.