Sebastian Stan Hopeful to Play Luke Skywalker Amid Spinoff Rumors

Luke Skywalker is a generational icon under the Star Wars banner. The character is famously portrayed by Mark Hamill throughout the Skywalker Saga, starting from the original trilogy all the way to the sequel trilogy. While the character has already died in-universe, Star Wars' small screen branch brought back the iconic Jedi through a surprising yet satisfying cameo at the end of The Mandalorian Season 2 to save Grogu from Moff Gideon's forces.

In the hit Star Wars show, the character was portrayed by two actors. Hamill reprised his role through CGI, with actor Max Lloyd-Jones serving as his body double. Before the reveal, fans speculated that Sebastian Stan would play young Luke on the small screen, but it didn't come to fruition.

Stan previously opened up about taking over the Luke Skywalker role from Hamill, saying that Hamill would have to give his blessing and tell him directly that it was actually happening.

Hamill also commented on the possible passing-of-the-torch moment. In a tweet, the Star Wars legend jokingly said that he is Stan's father while posting an image of himself that closely resembles the Marvel actor.

Now, the Marvel actor has once again addressed his potential portrayal of the fan-favorite Jedi.

Sebastian Stan Expresses Hope for Luke Skywalker Role

Star Wars

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan sat down as a guest on Esquire to address his potential portrayal of a young Luke Skywalker for a future project.

In the special segment, Stan was directed to react to headlines and memes about himself. One of the topics that surfaced is a headline that reads "Fans Demand Sebastian Stan As The Character Of Luke Skywalker In The Mandalorian."

The Winter Soldier actor admitted that he's still hopeful about playing the character one day, saying "never say never" while also sharing that he always reminds Mark Hamill that he's still "around:"

“Look, it’s really kind. Never say never. Mark Hamill is my father, you know, and he knows that, and I call him every Christmas to tell him, ‘Just want you to know I’m around.’ It’s really terrifying.”

Stan's comments come after a recent rumor from Giant Freakin Robot that Luke Skywalker would be receiving his own spinoff series on Disney+.

Will Sebastian Stan Ever Play Luke?

Sebastian Stan's hopeful remarks could serve as a good sign if Disney and Lucasfilm ever decide to move forward with the idea of passing the torch from Mark Hamill to the Marvel actor. However, many would agree that it would be a hard pill to swallow for some fans, mainly due to the fact that Luke Skywalker will be forever tied to Hamill.

Whether Hamill would give up the role remains to be seen, but he did suggest that he is willing to step down. The actor previously explained that he expected the studio to "get another actor" if they decide to tell a post-original story for the character, while also sharing that he was "stunned" that The Mandalorian showrunners Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni asked him to return.

At this point, Hamill is still heavily involved with Luke Skywalker, as evidenced by his passionate performance in The Mandalorian. Despite that, the process behind his return is meticulous, and there are a lot of aspects to consider for it to happen.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian titled "The Making of the Season 2 Finale" showed the crew's careful approach in bringing Hamill's younger self into live-action, ranging from the CGI work to the voice dubbing process.

If the spinoff rumor is true, this could present numerous challenges for the cast and crew. For starters, the budget for the VFX work for Hamill and Max Lloyd-Jones' double portrayal of Luke would definitely be the priority.

While Luke's appearance in The Mandalorian earned positive reception from fans, some viewers still criticized the character's CGI. Casting another actor such as a willing one like Stan could be the best long-term solution for Lucasfilm as it would seemingly lessen the challenges posed on the budget and VFX side of things.

The Skywalker Saga and The Mandalorian are available to stream on Disney+.