Fans of romance movies should look toward Amazon MGM Studios' upcoming film Maintenance Required, which will easily scratch that itch that hopeless romantics always have. The movie, which is streaming on Prime Video, stars Madelaine Petsch (of recent The Strangers fame) as Charlie, the owner of a small autoshop in town that is jeopardized when Jacob Scipio's Beau comes into town. He is leading the charge for a massive corporation looking to launch a new location for their autoshop chain.

The Direct spoke with the cast and director of Maintenance Required on the film's red carpet. They discussed how perfect the movie's title is and how the story puts a unique mark on the romance genre. The Direct chatted with Madelaine Petsch (Charlie), Jacob Scipio (Beau), Matteo Lane (Jordan), and Lacey Uhlemeyer (director).

Why Maintenance Required Is Such a Fitting Title

Amazon Prime Video

It Works on Multiple Levels.

The Direct: "I think titles are really fascinating. What can you say about this title [Maintenance Required] and how it like perfectly sets the stage for audiences and also functions on multiple levels?"

Madelaine Petsch: It actually is a really smart title. I mean, it's obviously about cars. There is, like, the light in your car that shows up as his maintenance required. But also, it's about relationships, and I think there's always going to be maintenance required in a relationship.

Lacey Uhlemeyer: You know, what's funny? This is the very first title I thought of for this film, and I'm so happy that it's still there. Like this was the original title of the film. It is what is going to be on Amazon Prime, which means so much to me. And 'Maintenance Required' is how I feel about my life in general. And I feel like a lot of people can relate to that, like I'm getting my hair done for this event, and I'm like, maintenance is required all over the place, in and all over my life. And I think also, though I'm a person that's never been good at car maintenance, and have seen the maintenance required light come up. So not only is it literal, a part of taking care of your cars, but it's the larger metaphor for keeping up with your life, your love life, and everything.

Matteo Lane: The most existential question I've gotten all night, and to answer your question, 'Maintenance Required,' right? So it's a relationship. It's kind of a rivalry. There's a kind of lie happening and the reveal of truth. And so it's basically saying, like, Hey, if you're going to be in a relationship, you know, maintenance is required, right? And that also goes with cars. So it does make sense.

Jacob Scipio: It's just such a fun movie, man, I think this movie is all about hope and vulnerability, as well as stepping out from behind the camera screen and chasing love in real life. So, yeah, love is for the bold for sure.

What Makes Maintenance Required a Unique Romance Movie

Amazon Prime Video

The Lead Character, Charlie, Isn't the Usual Love Interest.

The Direct: "When it comes to the romance genre, what do you think is the most unique part of this film that really adds to that whole space of movies?"

Madelaine Petsch: Honestly, I think what makes this movie unique is that usually you would see these gender roles swapped, where, like, the guy doesn't want the relationship, he's obsessed with cars, and he's caught up in his head. But here Charlie is, like, so caught up in work and using it as a defense mechanism, in a way that you would usually see the roles opposite.

Lacey Uhlemeyer: I was really excited to write Charlie as a girl who wasn't actively looking for love. Charlie's really empowered and really happy with her life, and she's not out there looking for somebody. Even when they're kind of coming for her, she's like, I don't know if I need that. My life is full. I have what I need. And so I think it's a new, fresher perspective on where women are at and if they're pursuing the thing that they love.

Jacob Scipio: I think the unique thing about this is, it kind of flips the whole man-woman genre on its head. Because usually it's not quite set up like that. But in our case, Beau is the one chasing Charlie and yearning, yearning for her. I'm like, bring back the earnest man.

Matteo Lane: Well, I think it's a nice twist. Rom-coms kind of went away for a little bit, and now they're coming back. And this is a nice way to honor older rom coms, which everyone loves, but with a new twist.

Watch the full interviews below:

