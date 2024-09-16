Is Lucky Blue Smith In Uglies Movie? Netflix Responds to Cast Speculation

Eagle-eyed fans may have noticed a person who looks like Lucky Blue Smith in the Uglies movie, but is it him?

Netflix's adaptation of Scott Westerfeld's young adult novel takes place in a dystopian world where teenagers have been surgically altered to become "pretties."

Joey King, Keith Powers, and Chase Stokes are just some of the actors who appear in the movie, but there are a few cameos from recognizable faces in Uglies as well.

Is Lucky Blue Smith in Uglies?

Netflix

Lucky Blue Smith is a renowned international model, who was signed at the young age of 12, and has since gone on to appear model in campaigns for the biggest fashion brands in the world. But can he add a cameo in Uglies to the list as well?

Lucky Blue Smith does appear at the beginning of Uglies. His scene takes place when Tally (Joey King) and Peris (Chase Stokes) attempt to spy on the Pretties' upmarket casino night party.

Their technology allows them to zoom into the building across the road and see the faces of the people at the party, one of which belongs to Smith.

It's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance, but Netflix confirmed that that is the international model in Uglies, captioning Smith's scene on TikTok with: "Lucky Blue Smith is in UGLIES????"

Smith is also officially listed in the credits on IMDb, and even gives the actor's character a name: "Jax."

Lucky Blue Smith's Cameo Explained

Netflix

While Lucky Blue Smith has only a short cameo in Uglies, it is an important one.

The scene serves to show the distinction between the life of the Pretties and what makes it so desirable to the Uglies.

"They're having so much fun. Not one single person looks awkward or left out, or... isn't smiling. I wish I was there so much it hurts," Tally says while watching the Pretties.

It makes sense then that Smith, a famous model, would be cast in this role as it further establishes the life of perfection and luxury that the Pretties seemingly have.

Perhaps if the movie gets a sequel (read more about a potential Uglies 2 here), Smith's character may come back and play an even bigger role.

Uglies is one of a handful of acting roles on Smith's resume. Before this the model had appeared in Lady Gaga's music video for 'I Want Your Love' and he led the 2016 romantic drama, Love Everlasting.

Uglies is available to stream now on Netflix.