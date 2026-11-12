'Life Is Strange' Actor Defends Prime Video's Upcoming TV Adaptation: 'The Way They're Adaptating It, I Think Is Awesome' (Exclusive)

Life Is Strange star Owen Teague discussed what makes Prime Video's upcoming video game adaptation worthwhile despite facing several issues. Life Is Strange is an episodic narrative adventure game from Don't Nod Entertainment and Square Enix, focusing on 18-year-old Max Caufield after she discovers she can rewind time. The game is built around the players' choices, which is part of why fans have been concerned about a TV adaptation that would have to pick one path over the many possibilities that made Life Is Strange great. The skepticism surrounding it was amplified when the original writer, Christian Divine, said on X in September 2025 that the game's creators were not involved in Prime Video's series.

In an exclusive interview with The Direct while promoting Netflix's The Whisper Man, Owen Teague, who plays local drug dealer Frank Bowers in Amazon Prime Video's Life Is Strange, offered high praise toward the upcoming video game adaptation. He pointed out that the writing is "awesome" while reassuring fans that it will be a "really solid adaptation" thanks to its strong cast and the leadership of showrunner Charlie Covell:

"I mean, the writing is awesome. The writing is so good. Charlie Covell, who's showrunning, they made 'End of the F*ing World' back when that came out, and that was one of my favorite shows of that year. Their writing is... Just the way that they're adapting it, I think is awesome. The casting is fantastic. Maisy Stella, and Tatum Grace Hopkins play Chloe and Max, and they're incredible... They're both so good, and they're so those characters. I think it's gonna be a really solid adaptation. I'm excited to see it."

Teague teased what to expect in his role as Frank Bowers, admitting that his character is "kind of in and out" in Life Is Strange's narrative:

"I don't have that much to do in it. I'm kind of in and out, but like, but it's always a treat getting to go and just watch the two of them work and be those people, because they're so good."

Square Enix

The original creators not being involved in Amazon Prime Video's Life Is Strange is only the tip of the iceberg, as there are other issues surrounding the adaptation. For a story-first game, the decision not to include Don't Nod Entertainment and Square Enix landed in bad taste. HBO's The Last of Us kept Naughty Dog in the room and proved a success thanks to its strong reception.

As a choice-based game, Life Is Strange thrived on player decisions, and crafting an adaptation for the small screen means it must lock in elements that fans treat as personal canon. One example is Life Is Strange's ending, where Max must either save Chloe and let Arcadia Bay be destroyed or save the town and lose Chloe.

One viewer's version of the story may be the opposite of another's, meaning that whatever Prime Video chooses will, for much of the audience, feel like it overwrote the ending they actually played through.

Another point of contention is casting two relatively new leads as Max and Chloe. Tatum Grace Hopkins is making her TV debut as Max, while Nashville and My Old Ass alum Maisy Stella brings Chloe to life in the series. While Teague praised the show's casting, some fans felt that choosing fresh faces for a high-value project like Life Is Strange was a risk not worth taking. Some would've preferred to lean on A-list stars with proven resumes to elevate the series.

Prime Video's Life Is Strange is currently in production. Filming began in June 2026 and is expected to wrap in October. Joining Owen Teague, Maisy Stell, and Tatum Grace Hopkins are Tom Cullen, Leisa Hailey, Raúl Castillo, Billy Barratt, Emily Carey, and Mia Isaac. Amazon Prime Video has yet to reveal when Life Is Strange will arrive on the streamer, but 2027 is be a realistic release window.

Why Life Is Strange Can Still Succeed Despite Its Criticisms

Square Enix

While the criticisms surrounding Life Is Strange are valid, it's worth pointing out that they are not a verdict of how the show will be received when it arrives on Prime Video.

Prime Video's Life Is Strange has a disadvantage due to abandoning the choice-based strategy that made the video game famous. Despite that, the show could then focus more on Max and Chloe's dynamic, Max's time-travel skill as a metaphor for regret, or the overall mystery of Arcadia Bay.

Charlie Covell's experience in spearheading The End of the F*ng World could be what Life Is Strange needs. The Netflix coming-of-age drama, starring Andor star Alex Lawther, focused on two damaged kids navigating a cruel world without grinding down their anger and awkwardness. This is the same tonal anchor the original game walked. Max's anxiety and Chloe's rage would only work if the show is willing to embrace them without becoming soft. Covell has already proved he can steer the ship with two misfit leads, and hopefully that success will carry over into Life Is Strange.

Prime Video needs its Life of Strange adaptation to work as a teen mystery with a supernatural hook. A well-made series could emulate the video game's success by staying true to its core.