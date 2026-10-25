The Knights of Ren Have Their Own Names for the Light Side and Dark Side, Star Wars Officially Reveals

The Force has always been a pivotal part of Star Wars mythology, but it's been given a new name in a recent official comic release. For decades, the two opposing sides of the Force–the mystical energy that binds all living things in the galaxy–have been referred to as the light side and the dark side, with Force users typically falling into two buckets, either the Jedi or the Sith. However, these aren't the names everyone in the Star Wars universe uses for the mystical Force.

The new limited comic series Star Wars: The Fall of Kylo Ren digs deeper into Adam Driver's character from the Sequel Trilogy and his history with the mysterious Knights of Ren. Taking place between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, the official comic follows Kylo Ren as he reunites with his fellow knights and their leader, Tava Ren.

The untold chapter, written by Charles Soule, also reveals the names the Knights of Ren give to the Force and its conflicting sides. The Fall of Kylo Ren confirms that the Knights of Ren use the name "The Shine" when talking about the light side of the Force. An earlier installment of Soule's work had seen the Knights refer to the dark side, which they have the potential to harness, as "The Shadow".

Marvel Comics

While the Jedi and the Sith have been shown throughout Star Wars to use the light and dark sides solely as terms for the different factions of the Force, the Knights of Ren don't conform to either of these factions' teachings and are a unique ancient order that seems to have developed their own definitions for the mystical energy over the centuries.

Marvel Comics

In The Fall of Kylo Ren #3, the group is also seen referring to someone as "Radiant," which appears to be how they refer to other Force-sensitive users.

Marvel Comics

This isn't the first time in Star Wars canon that the dark side and light side have been given alternate names.

In the Star Wars Rebels episode "Steps Into Shadow," Kanan Jarrus meets a mysterious creature named Bendu on the planet Atollon, whom he learns is a Force user. Bendu tells Jarrus that the Jedi wield something known as the "Ashla" and the Sith utilize the "Bogan," meanwhile he is in the middle, known as the Bendu.

Lucasfilm Animation

While the dark side and light side appear to be the most popular terms for the opposing sides of the Force, they also seem to be terms coined and used more specifically by the Jedi and Sith orders. Meanwhile, different factions of Force wielders throughout the galaxy have their own terms for describing the mysterious energy, many of which are still being unveiled as Star Wars lore continues to expand.

Star Wars Fans Are Divided Over New Names For The Force

The reveal of shadow, shine, and radiant being the Knights of Ren's words of choice to explain the Force has Star Wars fans divided, as some find the new names fitting, while others dislike the change.

One user on X shared "That’s not brilliant at all. The Force doesn’t need new terminology." Meanwhile, another came out to defend the updated terminology, saying, "characters interpret the Force and the Light/Dark Side differently."

Another commenter responded negatively to the change, saying, "Somehow, George Lucas calling the Force Midichlorians doesn't seem so bad after all." Others felt the use of "shine" was unoriginal and too similar to the term used to describe characters in Stephen King's novels who possess supernatural abilities.

While the change has supporters on both sides, some fans on X were indifferent, with one saying, "The Force is just the Force."

"The Force is just the Force. Calling parts of it “the Shine” and “the Shadow” is unnecessary. It’s like gravity—you can use it to lift something or crush it. What matters is how and why you use it."

Star Wars is set to delve even deeper into its supernatural roots in the coming months as Ahsoka Season 2 approaches, a move that Lucasfilm CEO Dave Filoni warns will divide the fanbase as the show explores mythological elements like the Mortis Gods.