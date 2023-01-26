DC Replaces the Justice League for New 2023 Comics Relaunch

As the Dawn of DC event kicks off this week in DC Comics, big announcements were made regarding the future of the comics universe — including who will be replacing the Justice League in the aftermath of Dark Crisis.

The Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths event in DC Comics ended in late 2022 (prompting the start of the Dawn of DC event), and the Justice League has officially taken a hiatus. They are not disbanding but taking a break to re-evaluate their role in the larger DC Multiverse.

That doesn't mean a lack of Justice League members in DC's ongoing books, with previously announced Superfamily series like Action Comics, Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent, and Green Arrow, the first of which debuted its new structure in Action Comics #1051 Tuesday.

But, without a Justice League, someone new needs to step up. And DC finally announced who that would be.

No More Justice League

With the Justice League on hiatus following the events of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, DC revealed that the Titans will be stepping into the team's shoes during the Dawn of DC event.

DC Comics

Alongside previously announced Superfamily, Doom Patrol, and Green Arrow books, three new series at DC were revealed Wednesday morning.

These announcements went in tandem with Tuesday's Action Comics #1051, the first issue of the Dawn of DC event:

"The year long publishing initiative, Dawn of DC, officially kicked off yesterday with the release of Action Comics #1051 from the superstar creative teams of Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Rafa Sandoval, Dan Jurgens and Lee Weeks, and Leah Williams and Marguerite Sauvage. Throughout the year, fans can expect epic new storylines, superstar creative teams, and Super-Villains that will push the Super Heroes beyond their limits."

DC Comics

Stepping up in a world with no Justice League, the Titans will be starring in their own book by Tom Taylor and Nicola Scott:

"The all-star creative team of writer Tom Taylor (Nightwing, Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent) and artist Nicola Scott (Wonder Woman: Historia, Earth 2) are bringing the Titans to the forefront of the DC Universe starting this May."

Lead by Nightwing (Dick Grayson), this roster of "no-longer-teen heroes" (Raven, Cyborg, Starfire, Nightwing, Beast Boy, Donna Troy, and Flash (Wally West)) is currently starring in a mini-arc in Taylor's ongoing Nightwing series, which just reached a milestone Issue #100 last week.

DC Comics

The synopsis for the new book teases plenty of fun as the no-longer-teen heroes don't join the Justice League "[they replace] it:"

The Dark Crisis is over and the Justice League is no more. Now, a new team has to rise and protect the earth…TITANS! The time has come for the Teen Titans to grow up. Each member joined as a much younger hero certain that one day they’d be invited to join the Justice League. Now they’re not just joining the League...they’re replacing it! Are the no-longer-teen heroes ready for the big leagues? Danger lurks around every corner as Super Heroes and Super-Villains alike challenge the new team before they’ve even begun. Will the DCU ever be the same? Find out in this landmark first issue available on May 16!"

DC Comics

Hal Jordan's Green Lantern stars in a new ongoing series by Jeremy Adams and Xermánico, also as a part of this wider reshuffling of DC's comic world.

DC Comics

In addition to the story of Hal "returning home to rediscover his roots" will be a backup story starring Green Lantern John Stewart: The Good Soldier by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Osvaldo Montos.

DC Comics

The John Stewart-focused story has been described as follows:

"The visionary team of Jeremy Adams and Xermánico (Flashpoint Beyond) present a tale of redemption, loss, and finding out that maybe you can go home again, in Green Lantern. Spinning out of the events of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, the Guardians of Oa at the heart of the Green Lantern Corps have quarantined Sector 2814, home of the planet Earth—and its champion along with it! A heartbreaking defeat has sent Hal reeling, returning home to rediscover his roots…and find the man responsible for ruining his life: Sinestro. At least if he’s willing to hot-wire a power ring to do it."

DC Comics

The final of the three new Dawn of DC announcements is a Cyborg book by Morgan Hampton and Tom Raney:

"Writer Morgan Hampton from The Milestone Initiative Talent Development Program joins forces with veteran artist Tom Raney (Green Lantern, Uncanny X-Men) to give Cyborg the Dawn of DC epic he deserves starting on May 16!"

Like Green Lantern, Cyborg's story is about "returning to the simpler life—where everybody sees him for who he really is and always was:"

"When a family emergency brings Cyborg back home to Detroit, Victor Stone surprisingly finds himself enjoying returning to the simpler life—where everybody sees him for who he really is and always was, rather than a larger-than-life superhero. It’s been a while since Vic’s been able to lower his guard and seek a purpose outside of being Cyborg 24/7. But a lot has changed in Detroit while Victor’s been away. An aggressive new company is turning the Motor City into an overclocked engine for revolutionary artificial intelligence...and no one knows better than Cyborg that technological transformation always comes at a steep human price! Fans can also get a preview of what’s to come for Cyborg in Hampton’s story in 'DC Power: A Celebration' available on January 31."

A Promising, Titan-Filled Dawn of DC

After a successful launch of the Dawn of DC campaign, with Action Comics #1051 already set to receive a second printing, DC Comics fans can get excited for a jam-packed event full of fan-favorite characters — particularly, the Titans.

Nightwing is obviously being given major focus in the Dawn of DC, starring in his own ongoing series along with the new Titans book, both by Taylor. Fans can look forward to watching Dick continue making big changes in Blüdhaven and navigating his role leading the new quasi-Justice League.

Similarly, Cyborg now will be appearing in both his own ongoing series and the Titans book, both promising pieces of news for fans of the character. Watching Vic tackle small-scale problems in his solo book, and large-scale villains in the Titans book will be exciting.

Green Lantern #1 will be available for purchase in comic book shops on May 9, and both Titans #1 and Cyborg #1 will be available on May 16.