Watch Justice League 2: Snyder Cut Sequel Get Brought to Life In Charity Trailer

DC fans will surely know the score by this point. After the release of the incredibly divisive Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016, director Zack Snyder immediately set to work on his follow-up: Justice League. Then, a personal tragedy forced Snyder to step away from the movie and Warner Bros. was quick to replace him with Joss Whedon for directorial duties.

The end result was the almost-universally derided Justice League theatrical cut, which was widely panned for its story, character choices, and visual effects. It was around that time that the outspoken demand for what came to be known as "The Snyder Cut" started up. Hordes of people (and a massive amount of automated Twitter bots) campaigned relentlessly for Snyder's version of the movie until it was eventually released on HBO Max on March 18, 2021.

Zack Snyder's Justice League was very well-received by the die-hards who then began to yearn for the rest of the filmmaker's DC vision to be fully realized. Snyder did intend it as a five-part film series, after all, and the fans continue to make their voices heard in support of his work.

Justice League Lives on in Fan Comic

A new trailer has been posted on Twitter for the fan-made motion continuation of Zack Snyder's Justice League saga: Project Justice League II. The comic adapts Snyder's original storyboards for what was supposed to be the sequel to his Justice League movie.

This is all going towards raising money for the Autumn Snyder Tribute Fund, named after Zack Snyder's daughter who tragically took her own life in 2017.

The trailer for the project can be viewed below:

The Official Snyderverse is Likely Dead

In the lead-up to San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Jim Lee, who oversees DC's film output, made it clear that there were no further Snyderverse projects planned, including Justice League 2 or 3. Furthermore, it was stated that the studio has no intentions of working with Zack Snyder currently.

So it would seem that projects like the above fan comic are what will need to keep audiences satisfied, since sequels to Justice League are likely never going to happen.

Particularly since reports have surfaced which allege that Snyder was unreasonable towards Warner Bros. during production. And even if those allegations turned out to be false, there are still the very public troubles surrounding Ezra Miller and Amber Heard, both of whom were set to play significant roles in Justice League 2. Adding on to that, Ben Affleck has shown very little interest in putting on the cape and cowl and portraying Batman again.

Still, the motion comic adaptation seems interesting and features some quality-looking artwork and fan-favorite characters, such as The Martian Manhunter and Green Lantern. Whether it proves to be a worthy realization of Snyder's vision remains to be seen.

Zack Snyder's Justice League, along with the director's other DC films, Man of Steel and Batman v Superman, is now streaming on HBO Max.