Jason Momoa Notches His 3rd Major Box Office Flop Following Supergirl's Historic Bomb

Jason Momoa finally got to play his dream character, Lobo, in this summer's Supergirl, but the celebrations were cut short when the movie's box office results started trickling in. Supergirl flopped badly, becoming one of the lowest-grossing movies in DC history, and Momoa quietly moved on, choosing one of gaming's most iconic franchises for his next film. It looked like the perfect opportunity for Momoa to score a much-needed box office win. However, when the movie hit theaters, it could not fill cinema seats, handing the actor another significant flop.

Jason Momoa played the green-skinned Blanka in the new Street Fighter movie, which sought to reinvigorate a franchise that has long struggled to translate its game audience into ticket sales. The 1993-set adaptation continued that woeful trend, opening to $31 million domestically. It did even worse internationally, with just $20.1 million, for a $51.1 million global debut, an underwhelming start for a franchise of this scale. Notably, Momoa also served as a producer on the film.

Legendary Pictures

Street Fighter becomes an even bigger bomb when you look at the budget of Kitao Sakurai's video game adaptation. The film has an $82 million production budget, co-financed by Legendary and Capcom. Going by standard industry calculations, Street Fighter would need to make around $200 million to break even, factoring in marketing costs and accounting for the theaters' cut of ticket sales.

As of early November, the film has grossed roughly $57 million in North America and $41.7 million internationally, for a worldwide total near $99 million. Even with a few more weeks left in its run, the Capcom adaptation will finish far short of what it needed. Word of mouth cannot save it either, given the mixed Rotten Tomatoes reception, with critics at 42% against a 79% audience score.

DC Studios

So it's safe to say Momoa has another major box office bomb under his belt after Supergirl. The DC Studios film did $37.1 million domestically, and ended its run with just $72.4 million in North America and $126.5 million worldwide against a $170 million budget. And before the DCU bomb, Momoa was involved in another significant DC underperformer in the old DCEU continuity.

Momoa made his second DC appearance as Aquaman in 2017's Justice League, an ensemble movie that was expected to set the world on fire. However, it underperformed, raking in only $657.9 million worldwide. That looks decent on the surface, but the movie was a big loss for Warner Bros., considering its $300 million production budget.

DC

The movie also had the luxury of bringing together DC's biggest heroes and villains, some of the most profitable characters in the franchise's history. A movie with Superman, Batman, and Wonder Man failing to make at least a billion in an era where superhero films were widely profitable was a big letdown.

Supergirl made DC history, becoming the lowest-grossing DC movie worldwide in more than two decades, since Catwoman in 2004. Also, on the all-time domestic chart for DC films, Supergirl ranks 32nd, below nearly every major DC release of the modern era. It even finished behind Blue Beetle, a movie widely considered a commercial disappointment in its own right.

The Milly Alcock-led film is estimated to have lost Warner Bros. between $80 million and $120 million, which says it all. It's even reportedly one of the reasons David Ellison's Skydance decided not to let James Gunn and Peter Safran continue as the co-CEOs of DC Studios.

Actors having multiple box office flops under their belt is normal. Even the legendary Tom Cruise scored a massive bomb with his recent Digger movie, which is tracking to lose as much as $245 million and will rank among the biggest flops of all time. What matters is how they bounce back, and Momoa's schedule is stacked with appealing movies that could easily be box office hits.

Upcoming Jason Momoa Movies and Their Box Office Prospects

Dune: Part Three - The Surest Bet on Momoa's Schedule

Warner Bros.

Dune: Part Three arrives on December 18, and it's Momoa's best chance at ending his losing streak with big franchises. Denis Villeneuve's trilogy capper adapts Dune Messiah and brings back Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Florence Pugh. The previous entry, Dune: Part Two, grossed over $700 million worldwide, and with its fandom expanding, the finale should do even better.

Momoa returns despite Duncan Idaho's death in the first film, this time as Hayt, a genetically engineered replica known as a ghola. Dune will have to compete with Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday for the same sci-fi audience, with the MCU movie releasing the same day in what fans have dubbed "Dunesday." This could impact the profitability of the Villeneuve epic since Doomsday is backed by the powerful Disney machinery. Nonetheless, the franchise should give Momoa a major win.

A Minecraft Movie Squared - A Follow-Up to a Near Billion-Dollar Hit

Warner Bros.

If any upcoming Momoa movie looks like a guaranteed win, it is A Minecraft Movie Squared. Warner Bros. has the sequel scheduled for July 23, 2027, after the first film became a phenomenon with more than $950 million worldwide, including a record $163 million domestic opening for a video game adaptation.

Jared Hess returns to direct, and Momoa reprises his role as Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison alongside Jack Black's Steve and Danielle Brooks' Dawn. Sequels to billion-dollar hits can still flop, something Momoa knows all too well after his Aquaman sequel stumbled despite the first movie doing so well.

Regardless, the first Minecraft movie's enormous family audience and cultural footprint is a big advantage the sequel is likely to capitalize on.

Animal Friends - A Modest Voice Role With Shaky Prospects

Amazon MGM Studios

Animal Friends pairs Momoa with Ryan Reynolds in an R-rated hybrid of live action and animation, now dated for January 22, 2027, after several delays. Momoa voices Bear, a conflict-averse fugitive animal, opposite Reynolds' Pony, a tiny narcissist, as the duo road-trips across America to find their old ranch while pursued by Aubrey Plaza's DEA agent and Dan Levy's Fish and Wildlife ranger.

The concept is an interesting one that could easily draw interest from general audiences. However, it could also go south since it doesn't involve a big IP, though even that is no guarantee for box office success these days. A January release is typically a tricky spot for movies, as studios often dump projects they have low confidence in there, which could have a negative effect on Animal Friends.

Protecting Jared - A Movie Made for Streaming With No Box Office Risk

Amazon MGM Studios

Protecting Jared is an action comedy produced for Netflix, which means it will arrive straight to streaming instead of theaters. It stars Momoa as William Ikaika, a Hawaiian security guard forced to protect Andy Samberg's despised tech billionaire when a kidnapping scheme erupts.

Since Protecting Jared won't play in theaters, its success will be measured by viewership on Netflix, a metric audiences barely follow the way they do box office numbers. Momoa has scored solid numbers with previous Netflix properties, as he did with Sweet Girl, so Protecting Jared shouldn't be any different.

Fast Forever - A Franchise Finale That Could Bring Back the Love

Universal

Universal's Fast Forever, the concluding chapter of the Fast saga, races into theaters on March 17, 2028. Momoa returns as Dante Reyes, the flamboyant villain he played in Fast X, opposite Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson, with Louis Leterrier back in the director's chair.

The franchise's box office ceiling has dropped from its billion-dollar peak, though Fast X still cleared $700 million worldwide. Finales tend to bring lapsed fans back for one last ride, and Momoa's Dante ranked among the best-received elements of the previous film. So, this should get enough seats filled to make it a success.

Copperhead - A Low-Pressure Crime Thriller

Amazon MGM Studios

The most intriguing wildcard on Momoa's schedule is Copperhead, a crime thriller from Oklahoma filmmaker John Swab. Miles Teller leads the film as a veteran detective forced to team with a young federal agent after an undercover drug deal exposes a conspiracy inside their elite task force.

Copperhead has no release date yet, and the good thing about this movie is that it doesn't come with the financial pressure massive franchises are burdened with, which works in Momoa's favor. A supporting role in a gritty crime thriller would allow him to flex his acting muscles without thinking too much about box office numbers, since expectations for films of this nature aren't high anyway.