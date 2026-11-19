When DC struggled to find its footing on the big screen, the Arrowverse stepped in to pick up the slack. Green Arrow, The Flash, and so many other heroes put in the work on the small screen week in and week out. And while the franchise didn't win any Emmys, it pushed the boundaries of what superhero TV could be. James Gunn and his colleagues at DC Studios clearly recognize that because they're preparing to cast another Arrowverse hero after Supergirl and Mister Terrific.

DC Comics

Gunn's time heading the DCU is coming to an end. But he still has plenty of irons in the fire, including a movie focused on John Constantine. Evil Dead Wrath writer Francis Galluppi has been tapped to write the project, which is still in very early development. That means it's too early to talk casting. Still, whoever lands the role will have big shoes to fill.

The CW

Constantine got his start in live action when NBC greenlit a series about his supernatural adventures. It ran for only one season with Matt Ryan in the lead role, but it built a solid fanbase who didn't want the party to end. Ryan made the jump to The CW, where he reprised his role as Constantine in Season 4 of its flagship Arrowverse series, Arrow. His guest appearance was so well received that he earned a major role on the spinoff series Legends of Tomorrow.

Of course, the Arrowverse couldn't last forever, and Constantine once again found himself needing a job. Fortunately, DC Studios is in the business of handing them out. When his movie finally hits theaters, he will officially join his former Arrowverse allies like Mister Terrific and Supergirl in a new universe full of oppurtunity.

Arrowverse Heroes That Have Already Been Cast in the DCU

Superman

DC Studios/The CW

The powers that be at The CW didn't have access to DC's heavy hitters, at least not initially. Green Arrow took Batman's place, while The Flash filled in for Superman. Eventually, the restrictions were lifted, and the Man of Steel made his way to the Arrowverse, appearing on Supergirl before getting a show of his own: Superman & Lois.

The Arrowverse's Superman was in a very different place in his life than the DCU's, wanting a family and to settle down. David Corenswet's hero could reach that place someday, but he's still pretty early in his hero career. Maybe his upcoming fight with Brainiac in James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow will help put things in perspective.

Mister Terrific

DC Studios/The CW

No Arrowverse show was complete without a group of supporting characters backing up the titular hero. On Arrow, Oliver Queen had mainstays like Felicity Smoak and John Diggle. But later in the show's run, he recruited a few new heroes, including Curtis Holt, aka Mister Terrific. What set Curtis apart from his teammates was his incredible intellect.

The DCU has put Mister Terrific in a similar position. He's a member of Maxwell Lord's Justice Gang, where he uses his big brain to solve problems, such as the black hole that was going to tear the world apart in Superman. DC Studios has one-upped its friends over at The CW, though, because a Mister Terrific show is in the works for the DCU.

Hawkgirl

DC Studios/The CW

Trouble just found characters in the Arrowverse, whether they were prepared for it or not. Kendra Saunders found herself in between a rock and a hard place during the "Heroes Join Forces" event when Vandal Savage came after her and revealed the truth about her identity as Hawkgirl. After that, she joined forces with the Legends for a brief spell.

James Gunn's DCU has yet to explore Hawkgirl's background. Like Mister Terrific, she's a member of the Justice Gang, helping people around the world. But unlike her Arrowverse counterpart, she has an edge and is willing to take out anyone she believes deserves it.

Supergirl

DC Studios/The CW

The third member of the Arrowverse trio, alongside Green Arrow and The Flash, was Supergirl. She spent most of her time on a separate Earth from all of her allies before becoming roommates with them during the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" event. However, no matter what reality she called home, she fought the good fight and spread positivity wherever she went.

James Gunn decided on a very different path for his version of Kara Zor-El. She bottled up her pain before her solo movie and lashed out at the people who cared for her. Man of Tomorrow gives her a fresh start, as she can prove she's every bit the hero her cousin is during the conflict with Brainiac.