As demand for Hotel Portofino Season 4 continues to burble online, PBS finally offered fans an update on the series.

Season 3 of the hit British period drama only recently debuted its season finale; however, that has not stopped audiences from clamoring for more.

Calls for a fourth season have been fervent as Season 3 came to an end, but no word on any potential follow-up has been made public.

Hotel Portofino

Hotel Portofino network PBS offered an update on the unannounced release of Season 4.

Speaking in the comments of an official PBS blog post, the network replied to a fan asking about a fourth season of the period drama, saying that there has been "no word" on what is next for the series:

"Hi Alex – no word yet from the production company on a new season of 'Hotel Portofino.' We'll share updates when we get them!"

In July, series writer Matt Baker told Tellyvision that some of the narrative threads from Season 3 will be left hanging for a potential fourth season, addressing Season 4 by name:

"Cecil is really going to have to confront something at the end of the season. Without spoiling what it is because it’s a big deal, it will be interesting to see how he confronts it. The fallout from that lack of communication we will be able to pick up on in Season 4."

This was not the first time the Hotel Portofino creative has addressed the future of the series either.

In a conversation with Daily Progress, Baker teased that Season 3 was the "end of [an] arc" for the series' cast and the "[start of] a very distinctive new arc:"

"She's an individual caught up in her own story rather than worrying about the broader politics of Italy. We leave season three in a place where it's clear that some characters are coming to the end of their arc and some characters are starting a very distinctive new arc."

Baker has not however outright confirmed the existence of a fourth season or any potential release details for the series going forward.

How Likely Is Hotel Portofino Season 4?

Since Season 3 of PBS's Hotel Portofino only just came to an end on September 1, of course, the powers that be are going to remain relatively tight-lipped when it comes to any potential Season 4 announcement.

However, that is not to say a fourth season of the TV drama will never happen.

The show has been successful enough on PBS to warrant three seasons on the network, so it would not be all that shocking for it to continue with a fourth.

Earlier seasons of the show have been called a "sumptuous period drama," (via Radio Times), but positive critical sentiment has wavered as the series has gone on.

Despite this, viewership has remained strong around the world.

If Matt Baker and the creative team have story ideas of where this epic tale could go next - which quotes have indicated that they do - then a Season 4 feels highly likely.

Since 2022's Season 1 , new episodes of Hotel Portofino have come in batches once a year. This means that if Season 4 were to follow a similar release cadence, and the show gets a renewal announcement soon, then a release sometime in mid-2025 feels like a natural fit.

Hotel Portofino is now streaming on PBS.