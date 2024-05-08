Here's When Handmaids Tale Season 6's Release Is Expected to Happen

An update about The Handmaid's Tale Season 6's production sheds some light on when to expect the show's return on Hulu.

The hit series was renewed for Season 6 in September 2022, with the announcement arriving ahead of Season 5's premiere on the streaming service.

The Handmaid's Tale showrunner Bruce Miller confirmed that the new season will be its last, noting that "it has been a true honor" to bring Margaret Atwood's novel to the screen:

“It has been a true honor to tell the story of Margaret Atwood’s groundbreaking novel and chillingly relevant world, and we are thrilled to bring viewers a sixth and final season of 'The Handmaid’s Tale.'"

The original production schedule of Season 6 was supposed to start in 2023 and was initially intended for a fall 2024 premiere. However, this timeline was delayed by the Hollywood writer's and actor's strikes.

In February 2024, Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich (via Deadline) shared that filming for The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 is set to begin this summer with a projected release in 2025.

Erwich's confirmation that Season 6 will be released in 2025 is a promising sign, but it remains to be seen when exactly it will eventually premiere on Hulu.

In December 2023, a rumor from Cinemaholic claimed that filming for Season 6 would start in September 2024 in Toronto.

Based on the production timeline of previous seasons, The Handmaid's Tale usually has a 7-8 month turnaround from production to its premiere:

Season 1: Filmed from September 2016 - February 2017; Released April 2017

Season 3: Filming Started October 2018; Released June 2019

Season 4: Filmed from March 2020 - February 2021; Released April 2021 (Impacted by COVID-19)

Season 5: Filmed from February 2022 - July 2022; Released September 2022

Assuming that Season 6 will have a similar turnaround, the final season could premiere in early 2025, potentially around April or May if the rumored September start date is true.

What Is The Handmaid's Tale Season 6's Story?

Bruno Miller, the original showrunner of The Handmaid's Tale, will not be returning for the final season. Instead, executive producers Eric Tuchman and Yahlin Chang, who are also writers of the series, will lead the charge.

While there is a changing of the guard on the showrunner's front, it is expected that Season 6 will continue the main story threads from its predecessor.

The Season 5 finale ended with June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) and Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) inside a train heading to Hawaii, escaping Toronto in the process.

Although the pair had been fierce rivals throughout, Season 5, Episode 7 somehow showcased a truce between them and it is expected to carry over when Season 6 starts due to their newfound situation.

Other storylines that Season 6 could further explore are June and Nick's (O-T Fagbenle) reunion, the fallout of Nick's (Max Minghella) and Luke's arrests, and Hannah's (Jordanah Blake) complicated situation in Gilead.

The first five seasons of The Handmaid's Tale are streaming on Hulu in the United States.

