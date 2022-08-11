Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Actor Debunks Adam Warlock Theory

It feels like a lifetime ago that Marvel first started planting the seeds for Adam Warlock to be introduced into the MCU.

After an Easter egg included his cocoon in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy, his introduction truly began in one of the post-credits scenes from Vol. 2, where the Sovereign were revealed to be creating the iconic cosmic character. Many fans were left wondering when in the world Marvel would get back to him—especially since Warlock missed out on both Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

Thankfully, that big-hanging plot thread has now finally been picked up by Marvel Studios, as the character is set to debut in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Actor Will Poulter will be the lucky soul that gets to bring such a massive hero to life.

But what can fans expect when it comes to his role in the movie? Well, for one, some believe that there might end up being a romantic angle between both him and Gamora.

An Adam Warlock Theory Debunked

In an interview with The Movie Dweeb, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 actor Will Poulter talked about his character of Adam Warlock, a potential romantic connection with Zoe Saldana’s Gamora, and working with James Gunn.

When asked about those Gamora rumors, Poulter simply responded with a confused, “huh?”

He continued after laughing, exclaiming how this theory was “breaking news to [him], and that “it’s probably best to assume [that it’s not happening].”

At one point in time in the pages of Marvel Comics, Gamora was a love interest for Adam Warlock, which spurred this fan theory in the first place.

Marvel Comics

The Movie Dweeb then revealed to the actor that James Gunn told them that Adam Warlock was one of his favorite characters in the Marvel Universe. Poulter responded how he “didn’t know that” while also joking about how he might have had a panic attack if he knew that going in:

“I didn’t know that… I do now… I’m glad I know now… I know now. If I’d known that before heading out, I might not have actually made it on the plane before a panic attack.”

So what was it like working with Gunn while embodying one of his favorites? Poulter shared that the Director “has such an incredibly… detailed and thorough understanding of all the elements” in play:”

“I mean, James has such an incredibly kind of detailed and thorough understanding of all of the elements, and I kind of have never come across anyone I’ve worked with who has a more realized and kind of coherent vision for what they’re creating. And that’s not to criticize anyone else, but he just knows exactly what he wants.”

He continued, pointing out how “it’s amazing to be led by someone like that:”

“...it’s amazing to be led by someone like that, who’s so clear in their vision but is also not closed off to collaboration, or to your ideas, or to you improvising, to you throwing things out there. In fact, he encourages all of that, but ultimately he knows what’s going to work and how it’s all going to piece together, and you know the job of a director is absolutely mental… I mean James is across every single element you know right down to like, ‘Is this color of a costume right? Or this character in this scene that we’re going to be shooting a month from now…’”

So What Does Adam Warlock’s Future Hold?

Many might feel a romantic entanglement with Gamora might not fit into the story well. After all, she’s likely to be the majority of what Star-Lord will have to deal with throughout this movie. Adding a love triangle could be a little much.

Thankfully, from what it sounds like, fans don’t have anything to worry about. Sadly, however, there’s still not much to go on when it comes to Warlock’s role in the story.

Either way, fans are stoked to finally have the character in play. Audiences will just have to get back to theorizing—at least until a trailer is properly released.

The entire Warlock situation feels like the scenario where Adam starts off against the Guardians but ends up on their side by the end. Hopefully, the movie also touches upon the darker side of Poulter’s character, Magus, who could make for a massive villain down the line.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023.