Firefly Lane Season 3: Did Netflix Cancel the Series?

Firefly Lane received an unfortunate update after a stellar second season on Netflix.

Created by Maggie Friedman, the series revolves around the novel of the same name, exploring the lives of two best friends named Kate and Tully through the ups and downs of their journey.

Firefly Lane made its premiere on Netflix on February 3, 2021. After a successful first season, Netflix renewed the series for Season 2 in May 2021.

Is Firefly Lane Renewed for Season 3?

Netflix

In October 2022, the streamer, via TV Line, confirmed that Season 2 will be its final season, with it being split into two parts. Season 2 Part 1 premiered on Netflix on December 2, 2022, while Part 2 was released on April 27, 2023.

This meant that Firefly Lane was not renewed for Season 3, considering that the Season 2 finale served as the show's finish line.

From a storytelling perspective, a non-renewal makes sense, especially after how the show ended.

In the Season 2 finale, Kate died following her battle with cancer, with Tully by her side during her final moments.

In an interview with The Wrap in April, Firefly Lane showrunner Maggie Friedman reflected on how they came up with the show's ending:

“We talked a lot about a lot of different versions in the writers' room of how exactly the moment of [Kate’s] death was going to play out, and what we finally landed on was this idea that Kate was hanging on until she knew that everyone was going to be okay.”

The fact that the series had a similar ending to the book makes it a perfect swan song for Firefly Lane.

Will There Be a Season 3 of Firefly Lane?

Netflix

Some would argue that there are still more stories to tell in the Firefly Lane universe, leaving many to speculate that Season 3 could be a possibility.

In fact, Firefly Lane actually received a sequel novel with the title, Fly Away. This follow-up explores the aftermath of Kate's death and its impact on Tully, Johnny, Marah, and the other characters.

This premise could be the perfect opportunity for a potential third season for Firefly Lane.

Moreover, in April 2021, Firefly Lane and Fly Away author Kristin Hannah told No Apology Book Reviews that she "had originally seen Firefly Lane as the start of a trilogy," indicating that the story is far from over despite Kate's death.

However, it will be up to Netflix if the streamer will renew Firefly Lane for at least one more run to cover the events of Fly Away.

The two seasons of Firefly Lane are streaming on Netflix.