DC Studios' new horror film has pulled in $120 million worldwide, but over 600 theaters are already showing it the door, setting up its streaming launch. The superhero studio is in a tough spot after a fandom-rattling leadership change, with James Gunn and Peter Safran no longer in charge as of December 1. Taking their place is MCU alum Jeremy Latcham, whose recent producing credits include Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. That shakeup came just a few weeks after the DCU's second movie of 2026 landed in theaters, and following the flop that was Supergirl back in June, this one seems to have done more to turn a profit.

After opening to $24 million domestically back in October, Clayface was pulled from 662 theaters for its fourth weekend in release. The R-rated villain origin story went from 2,946 locations down to 2,284 during the November 13 weekend, bringing in $3.7 million to finish 10th at the domestic box office.

DC Studios

That puts the DCU's latest at $121.3 million globally thus far, with $63.6 million coming from domestic theaters and $57.7 million from international markets.

On a reported $44 million budget, that's a respectable haul. It's also less than $5 million shy of the $126 million Supergirl topped out at worldwide, on a dramatically lower production cost.

The latest reporting is that Clayface might turn a profit, but it's no clear guarantee. It could break even based on its theatrical run alone, and the waterfall effect of PVOD, physical media, and more will probably push it into the black for the studio. This is getting on base, not a home run.

The thing is, this was DC's attempt at a lower-budget hit. Clayface was a true horror movie, playing by that genre's rules and not having to live up to the standards of comic book movies, which are often aiming for $600 million, $800 million, or even $1 billion or more.

At the end of the day, Clayface didn't bomb. It did fine. But it also didn't capture pop culture the way 2026 horror films like Obsession or Backrooms did.

That's certainly not something Skydance CEO David Ellison is telling his new DC man in charge, Latcham, to take notes on for the future. The days of DC producing smaller-budget horror movies are probably gone after Clayface.

Instead, expect an exclusive run of down-the-middle, four-quadrant, PG-13 DCU movies in the future under Latcham.

When Will Clayface Hit Streaming?

DC Studios

With its theater count shrinking, Clayface is likely headed for an at-home release soon. Skydance and DC Studios haven't announced any official dates yet, but Warner Bros.' recent batch of horror films and their respective releases can help draw a conclusion.

The Conjuring: Last Rites hit theaters on September 5, 2025, then arrived on digital on October 7 (32 days later) and on HBO Max on November 21 (77 days later).

2026's They Will Kill You and Lee Cronin's The Mummy followed that exact same 32-day and 77-day pattern. They Will Kill You went from theaters on March 27 to digital on April 28 and HBO Max on June 12, while The Mummy debuted on April 17 before hitting digital on May 19 and HBO Max on July 3.

Evil Dead Burn was the outlier. It jumped to digital just 25 days after its July 10 debut (August 4), then waited 84 days to the streamer on October 2.

Even the DCU's own Supergirl stuck close to the formula, going from theaters on June 26 to digital on July 28 (32 days later) and HBO Max on September 10 (76 days later). Even on HBO Max, Supergirl was a major loser in the DC sphere.

That's a pretty consistent playbook: digital about a month after release, then HBO Max roughly two and a half months in. Clayface hit theaters on October 23. If it follows a similar release pattern to these past movies, its digital release would probably occur sometime next week, around November 24, and its HBO Max release would come around early January.

Following the specific 77-day trend, that puts Clayface's most likely HBO Max debut date as January 8, 2027.