One looking for more about the cast and characters of Netflix’s upcoming film, Damsel, can find an extensive list below.

The movie follows Millie Bobby Brown’s titular damsel, a Princess who is sacrificed to a terrifying and deadly dragon thanks to the man she was set to marry. It turns out the entire royal family is caught up in an ancient debt they’re determined to pay.

While offering up a statement about his upcoming film at Geek Week 2023, Damsel director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo teased that the movie is “a thrilling adventure with a really dark twist to put you on the edge of your seat.”

Chast, Characters & Actors of Damsel

Millie Bobby Brown - Princess Elodie

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown plays Princess Elodie, who thinks she is being married to a handsome prince, only to be sacrificed to a fire-breathing dragon instead. The courageous character must do anything she can to survive her new predicament.

Speaking at Geek Week 2023, Damsel director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo teased that viewers will have an “intense” journey with Princess Elodie:

“You feel that you are experiencing the journey of surviving and facing this creature with Elodie… The emotional arc is so intense… We were so lucky to have Millie… She has that quality that only stars have, which is you cannot take your eyes off her… She’s the heart of the movie.”

Brown’s most well-known role comes from Stranger Things, where she plays Eleven. She can also be seen in Enola Holmes, Godzilla Vs. Kong, and Godzilla: King of Monsters.

It’s worth noting that Brogan Mcfarlane, Sonya Nisa, Esther Odumade, Margarita Ren, Eloise Shephard Taylor, and Szofia Sallia are all listed as playing a princess—most likely previous victims who were sacrificed to the dragon.

Robin Wright - Queen Isabelle

Robin Wright

Queen Isabelle is brought to life by Robin Wright, as she plays Prince Henry’s mother.

The recent teaser trailer for Damsel forebodingly featured Wright's Queen narrating that, “For generations, it has been [their] task to protect [the] people:”

“For generations, it has been [their] task to protect our people… So tonight, you join a long line of women who have helped build this kingdom.”

Wright led one of Netflix’s first streaming shows, House of Cards, and can also be seen in The Princess Bride, Wonder Woman 1984, and Blade Runner 2049.

Angela Bassett - Lady Bayford

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett lends her talent to Damsel as Lady Bayford, Princess Elodie’s stepmother.

Damsel director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo posited during Geek Week 2023 that, “When [they] knew that Robin [Wright] and Angela [Bassett] would be [cast], we specifically took the time to create a very powerful face-off between the two.”

Recently, Bassett played Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The actress also plays a regular role in the television series 9-1-1.

Brooke Carter - Floria

Brooke Carter

Foria, played by Brooke Carter, is Princess Elodie’s younger sister.

Some of Carter’s previous roles include The Peripheral, Dhar Mann, and The Irregulars.

Shohreh Aghdashloo - The Dragon

Shohreh Aghdashloo

Shohreh Aghdashloo provides her voice to the dragon hunting down Millie Bobby Brown’s Princess Elodie.

Aghdashloo previously had a major role in The Expanse and played parts in 24, The Flight Attendant, and Arcane.

Nick Robinson - Prince Henry

Nick Robinson

Nick Robinson is Prince Henry in Damsel, the man whom Elodie is set to marry—or so she thinks. He has other, less romantic, plans for her.

Audiences may know Robinson from his time in Love, Simon, Maid, or Jurassic World.

Ray Winstone - The King

Ray Winstone

The King is played by Ray Winstone, with the character leading the Royal Family in the film.

Many might recognize Winstone’s voice as Papa Bear in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, and the actor also appears in Black Widow, Snow White and the Huntsman, and The Departed.

Damsel is currently set to debut on Netflix on March 8, 2024.