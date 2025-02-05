Civ 7 Early Access Release Date & Time On Steam, PS5, Xbox & Switch

Civilization VII (aka Civ 7) is finally ready, as the game's development team confirmed its early access release time on Steam, PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

For the first time in the franchise's more-than-thirty-year history, Firaxis Games' next entry into the beloved strategy series will be its first to debut day-and-date on both PC and console, allowing players on all platforms to enjoy the title's swath of playable world leaders all at the same time.

The game is due out on Tuesday, February 11 but those looking to get in on the action early can do so thanks to its special early access period.

Civilization VII Early Access Info Disclosed

As Civ 7 approaches its official debut, the game's developers revealed early access release specifics including exactly when players can jump into the new game.

Early access to Firaxis' latest entry into the beloved strategy series will be available for those who purchased either the Deluxe Edition or the Founder’s Edition.

This offers players a chance to play the game five days before its global launch, as well as granting them access to several content packs including the Tecumseh and Shawnee Pack and Crossroads of the World Collection.

Civ 7 early access is broken up into two specific launches, PC and consoles. For most regions, the PC release time will come first, with PC early access being released at midnight ET on Friday, February 6 (per Firaxis Games).

Civilization VII

Below is when to expect Civ 7 early access on PC:

PST (Los Angeles) - Thursday, February 5 at 9 p.m.

- Thursday, February 5 at 9 p.m. EST (New York City) - Friday, February 6 at midnight

- Friday, February 6 at midnight GMT (London) - Friday, February 6 at 5 a.m.

- Friday, February 6 at 5 a.m. CET (Berlin) - Friday, February 6 at 6 a.m.

- Friday, February 6 at 6 a.m. SGT (Singapore) - Friday, February 6 at 1 p.m.

- Friday, February 6 at 1 p.m. JST (Tokyo) - Friday, February 6 at 2 p.m.

- Friday, February 6 at 2 p.m. AEDT (Syndey) - Friday, February 6 at 4 p.m.

This differs from the early access release on consoles. Instead, console gamers will be able to start playing the game at midnight in their respective timezone (except for PST where it will go live at 9 p.m. PST).

Civilization VII

Below is a full list of Civ 7's console early access release times:

PST (Los Angeles) - Thursday, February 5 at 9 p.m.

- Thursday, February 5 at 9 p.m. EST (New York City) - Friday, February 6 at midnight

- Friday, February 6 at midnight GMT (London) - Friday, February 6 at midnight

- Friday, February 6 at midnight CET (Berlin) - Friday, February 6 at midnight

- Friday, February 6 at midnight SGT (Singapore) - Friday, February 6 at midnight

- Friday, February 6 at midnight JST (Tokyo) - Friday, February 6 at midnight

- Friday, February 6 at midnight AEDT (Syndey) - Friday, February 6 at midnight

This will allow for five full days of access to the hotly anticipated title, before the game's full launch using the same release template on Tuesday, February 11.

Civilization VII releases for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on Tuesday, February 11.

Read more about other big-name video game releases coming in 2025 here.