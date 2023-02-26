MCU: The Avengers Chose 1 Hero After Endgame to Publicize Thanos Events (Confirmed)

A key Avenger has been confirmed as the person whom the team picked to chronicle their greatest battle the MCU.

The Avengers have had a storied existence since first assembling in their self-titled 2012 blockbuster. Captain America, Iron Man and company have fended off alien invasions and rouge robots and have (almost) always managed to come out on top.

In the MCU’s Phase 4, from an in-universe perspective, the general public seems to know a ton about what happened during the events of Avengers: Endgame, with characters from WandaVision and Ms. Marvel, in particular, possessing in-depth knowledge about how it all went down.

Fans have posed the question: Exactly how are civilians privy to things like the Avengers’ time heist and their climactic battle with Thanos? Ms. Marvel confirmed that Scott Lang was partially responsible for informing the people of Earth about these occurrences. And now, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania director Peyton Reed has expanded upon Scott’s motivations.

Scott Lang Was Handpicked by the Avengers

Marvel

According to Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania director Peyton Reed (via Bollywood Hungama), the Avengers commissioned Scott Lang aka Ant-Man to tell their story.

The director noted that Scott was hand-picked by Earth's Mightiest Heroes to recount the events of Avengers: Endgame, which he does by writing his own new book:

”As we see Scott at the beginning of Quantumania, he’s sort of looking to the past, he’s looking in the rear-view mirror a little bit. He’s actually written a book. He was chosen by the Avengers to write the official account of the battle against Thanos, and also to tell the story about how he became a hero.”

The book Reed mentions is none other than Look Out for the Little Guy, Lang’s autobiography which is being sold not only in the world of the MCU but in our world as well.

The Ant-Man 3 director also responded to a query from the interviewer regarding whether it was difficult to adhere to existing Marvel mythology when crafting the movie, noting that it’s “not really tough,” due to the nature of the MCU not being a carbon copy of the comic books.

”It’s not really tough because y’know, there’s certain things about the character, his history, and maybe his design that we key off the comics. But in terms of the stories that we create with regards to Quantumania, Kang’s backstory here, and his relationship with out heroes, that’s created exclusively for this movie.”

Reed continued, adding that later installments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will need to take the ball that Quantumania puts down and run with it.

“So there’s not a prescribed sort of arc or structure that we have to adhere to. We create it this movie and then the subsequent movies that come after, they have to sort of, y’know, feed off of what we’ve created here.”

Scott Lang: Father, Hero, Published Author

It’s interesting that the Avengers, as an organization, would select Scott as the one who would divulge the secrets of their Endgame battle. But perhaps they recognized and appreciated his plucky, earnest nature and decided to entrust him with the task, figuring he would provide a genuine, engaging account of the events.

But then, Scott was only present for the team’s most recent exploits. One could wonder that if the superteam wanted their history detailed, they would have picked someone like Bruce Banner to tell it since he’s been around from the very beginning.

That’s a question that Quantumania could possibly provide an answer for.

Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on Friday, February 17. Scott Lang’s book Look out for the Little Guy is also now available for pre-order in real life, with a September 5 release date.