Avatar 3's Astonishingly Long First Cut Runtime Reportedly Revealed

On the eve of Avatar: The Way of Water's global release, it has been revealed that director James Cameron handed in a mind-bogglingly long first cut of Avatar 3.

A Nine-Hour Tour in Pandora?

Avatar Way of Water Kiri
Disney

Avatar director James Cameron reportedly has already given the higher-ups at Disney an initial cut of Avatar 3, and it comes in at nine hours long!

On The Hot Mic Podcast, movie insider Jeff Snieder reported that "[James] Cameron handed in a cut of Avatar 3 last week," one that was "nine hours" long. 

Snieder said "[Cameron is] insisting on doing the visual effects work for this cut," meaning "all nine hours [would] get fully VFX'd" and then "he'll cut it down" from that point forward.

