First Look at Avatar 2 LEGO Sets Revealed (Photos)

New Avatar: The Way of Water LEGO sets have teased certain settings and details from the upcoming James Cameron sequel.

After Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the next tentpole film from the house of mouse is the long-awaited sequel to director James Cameron's 2009 epic, Avatar: The Way of Water.

While Avatar's visuals amazed audiences back in 2009, both Cameron and the film's marketing have promised to surpass that of the original in exploring Pandora's underwater world.

Now, new LEGO sets for The Way of Water have teased new locations, technology, and Pandoran wildlife, offering audiences yet another idea of what to expect from the franchise's next chapter.

Avatar 2 LEGO Sets Tease James Cameron's Vision

Ahead of Avatar: The Way of Water's December release, LEGO has released several sets inspired by the sequel.

The first set titled "Ilu Discovery" features the aquatic version of the original film's flying ikran creatures in a coral reef setting.

LEGO

In addition to the poseable ilu figure, the LEGO set also contains two minifigures named "Tsireya and Tuk," as well as a toy Na’vi kuru, underwater spear, and 2 alien fish.

LEGO

Similar to the first, the next Avatar 2 LEGO set also features a new creature and two minifigures.

LEGO

Titled "Skimwing Adventure," the description notes that skimwing figure is posable and includes "Tonowari and Jake Sully minifigures" amidst an alien coral reef.

LEGO

The "Mako Submarine" LEGO playset has a bit more to offer while also teasing a bit of the sequel film's underwater tech.

LEGO

In addition to the sub, this set also comes with "Neteyam, Ao’nung, Spider, RDA Quaritch minifigures," along with three Pandoran underwater reefs.

Within the world of Avatar, the RDA stands for Resources Development Administration and was the organization behind the mining operations in the first film.

Even though this film is set years after the original, it's clear that RDA still has some sort of a presence on Pandora.

LEGO

The "Metkayina Reef Home" LEGO set may have just teased Jake Sully and Neytiri's new home in The Way of Water.

LEGO

According to LEGO's listing, this set includes a Metkayina home, a canoe, a Pandoran reef, and minifigures of "Neytiri, Kiri, Ronal, and Tonowari."

The Metkayina are expected to be a Na'vi clan that lives on Pandora's reefs.

LEGO

The final Avatar 2 LEGO playset is titled "Payakan the Tulkun & Crabsuit" and contains a poseable tulkun, a crabsuit submersible, and minifigures of "Lo’ak, Tsireya and Crabsuit Driver" minifigures.

LEGO

From what has been revealed from the sequel so far, a tulkun is a highly intelligent whale-like creature that have a special relationship with the Metkayina clan.

The first trailer for the film appeared to show a Na'vi interacting with such a creature.

ELGO

Water, Water, Everywhere in Avatar 2

No doubt James Cameron's groundbreaking visual effects and filming techniques were key to the 2009 blockbuster becoming the highest-grossing film of all time.

In attempting to continue the franchise, as well as top near-impossible expectations, it makes sense that Cameron gravitated to the environment he knows best - the water.

In addition to filming The Abyss and Titanic, the director is a National Geographic sea explorer. If anyone can combine filming, innovative technology, and the sea, it's Cameron.

While these LEGO playsets are only interpretations of scenes, the fact that most are set underwater suggests that most of the film's key scenes will take place beneath the waves.

They also show how Cameron is continuing to contrast Earth-based advanced tech with the nature and wildlife of Pandora, as well as expanding the franchise's cast of characters.

Audiences can expect to see and hear more about Avatar 2 as the 190-minute film's release date approaches.

But for now, it seems that The Way of Water isn't just the film's title, but also the way Cameron has chosen to elevate the sequel.

Avatar: The Way of the Water will premiere in theaters on December 16.