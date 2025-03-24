Meet Amélie Pease from Adolescence Netflix: 4 Things to Know About the Sister Actress

Amélie Pease stars as Lisa Miller in Netflix's hit Adolescence mini-series, a four-episode epic that is wowing audiences worldwide.

Pease joins the show's stellar cast, as it tells the story of a young boy who finds himself in legal trouble after he is suspected of killing a classmate.

Her Lisa Miller character is the eldest daughter of Eddie and Manda and sister to Jaime—aka the 13-year-old suspected criminal at the heart of the show's gripping plot.

Get To Know Adolescence's Amélie Pease - Biography Details

Netflix

Amélie Pease Attended Prince Henry's Grammar School

Amélie Pease originally hails from Menston, West Yorkshire, England, but went to school one town over in Otley at Prince Henry's Grammar School.

She attended the institution from 2018 to 2023, taking years seven to 11 at the school, before pursuing her further education elsewhere.

Prince Henry's has served the Otley area since 1607, teaching pupils from ages 11 to 18, with over 1400 students attending per year. Over the years, the school has earned a reputation for being one of England's best state-run schools, earning the title of the best state school in Leeds for A Level results in 2016 (via Prince Henry's official website).

Adolescence Is Amélie's First-Ever Role

Adolescence marks Amélie Pease's first-ever acting role, appearing as Lisa Miller in the hit mini-series.

In an interview with ITV, Pease commented on what it was like coming into her first ever acting role and starring alongside A-listers like Stephen Graham.

"He's just the most amazing guy and the most amazing actor," Peace said about Graham, positing that his grace on set really "helped [her]" and all the other young actors on set to feel comfortable and willing to learn from some of the older stars of the series:

"He's just the most amazing guy and the most amazing actor and he has so much patience for everyone on set and he's really interested in getting the truth in there and really telling the story. He doesn't wanna do it if there's no truth to it and he really sticks to that. And just the way he can deliver his lines and... the way he helped me, and Owen, and all the other kids, and all the other cast was incredible."

Amélie Is Glad Adolescence Is Spreading an Important Message

Amélie Pease is glad Adolescence is spreading an important message, raising awareness about the dangers of the manosphere and toxic masculinity becoming an issue with young men today.

Pease told The Times, "I [was] younger, maybe 14 or 15, around the time that the whole Andrew Tate and ‘manosphere’ stuff was becoming popular," and she "just [remembers] feeling it was not right:"

"Fatima and I were younger, maybe 14 or 15, around the time that the whole Andrew Tate and ‘manosphere’ stuff was becoming popular. We had debates in my English class, because our teacher thought it would be an important topic to touch on and some boys were in favour of the ideas. I just remember feeling it was not right. But last week some boys from those lessons, who took those things seriously, told me this show had such an important message. The fact it’s gone worldwide makes me feel really at peace that we’re getting this message out."

"Boys can be so quick to snap and say horrid things," Pease added, calling it "dangerous," that young people, in particular, have "unlimited access to social media:"

"I've had nasty things said about me. Boys can be so quick to snap and say horrid things and if you get annoyed, you’re called sensitive. I’ve had things said that really affected how I viewed myself growing up and as I walk around school, I hear this stuff from ever-younger boys. I heard Year 7 boys [aged 11-12] talking about Tate and it’s just dangerous, having unlimited access to social media.

Talking about Tate specifically, she called how "some boys think he’s not toxic and is instead just talking about what it means to be a man," and if people do not get a hold of this, "it can be a really horrible time for young girls:"

"Tate has this whole thing about masculinity and some boys think he’s not toxic and is instead just talking about what it means to be a man. But what it means to be a man is subjective. And if schools don’t sort things like this out, it can be a really horrible time for young girls."

Before Any New Acting Roles, Amélie Is Focusing on Exams

Fans looking for Amélie Pease to pop up in anything soon after Adolescence may be a bit disappointed, as she has some other more pressing priorities on her mind.

According to the Netflix star, before taking on any more actin roles, she has school to get through first.

In an interview with ITV, Pease said that next on her list of to-dos is her A-level exams, of which she is still "wanting those grades:"

"I'm in Year 13, so first and foremost: A-Levels. I'm still wanting those grades, fingers crossed. And then I'm constantly sending in auditions. I've had a couple recalls and just nothing that can be spoken about. But first and foremost, I would say A-Levels."

How To Follow Amélie Pease On Social Media

Fans can follow Amélie Pease online on Instagram (@ameliepease_).

Amélie Pease can be seen in Adolescence streaming now on Netflix.