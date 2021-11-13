Marvel's Avengers: 7 New Spider-Man Playable Outfits Revealed (Photos)

Marvel's Avengers has been in the news a lot recently. As a refreshing change of pace, it actually hasn't been in a negative light.

A few months ago, the game finally released its big War for Wakanda expansion. With it came T'Challa's Black Panther as a playable character, alongside several new missions exploring the story of The Avengers' colliding with the seclusive African nation.

Then a few weeks ago, the developers dropped a big bombshell: November 30 was set to be a massive update. Not only was it going to bring the game's first proper raid, but a brand-new hero would be also released: Spider-Man.

The catch? Well, only PlayStation users can enjoy him. At least everyone, no matter the console, can enjoy the very first look at his cosmetics coming to the game.

Avengers' Spider-Man Gets Stylish

Right on the heels of revealing Spider-Man's design in Marvel's Avengers, Square Enix posted a developers' blog which went over some of the cosmetics that Peter Parker will bring to the game.

The first one is, of course, The Classic Suit. Every Spider-Man knows this one, and it's a hard one to get wrong.

It was noted that "Steve Ditko is the prime motivator behind the suit's design." The only design changes Square Enix aimed for was "updating key elements that make [his] outfit more handcrafted:"

"We focused on updating only key elements that make our outfit feel more handcrafted, and thus, believable for this brilliant loner hero doing his best to boot AIM out of his neighborhood."

Marvel

Also provided was image straight from the original comics, the very suit on which his Classic Suit is based. Another change the developers made? They "thinned his eye bezels, creating a wider glass area that features our unique dual-layer lens aesthetic.

Marvel

Then comes their original suit for the game. They explained how "elements [were added] that put Peter Parker's science and engineering talents on display." One such example of that is the "gloves and boots [which are] secured with rubberized gaiters."

Marvel

This is the costume they compared against their original design.

Marvel

The next suit is The Bugle Boy Suit, which takes inspiration from Peter Parker's juggling of his work, normal everyday life, and his heroics as Spider-Man.

Marvel

Then there's The Secret War Suit—which their interpretation of is admittedly striking, and arguably one of the best translations of the outfit from the Secret War limited series.

Marvel

Above, fans can see artwork of the famous suit. Square Enix specifically aimed to "amplify the spy elements."

Marvel

Spider-Armor Mark I, the fan-favorite shiny suit, made the cut. When creating the outfit for the game, the developers noted that "Its construction is informed by gear and materials Peter would have had available to him in a high school workshop."

Marvel

Alex Saviuk's design from Web of Spider-Man #1000 in 1993 is where the suit made its official debut.

Marvel

Now take that above suit, and jump two iterations in the future, and the Spider-Armor Mark III Suit is born.

The designers explained how this suit was meant to be a visual representation of Peter's maturation over the years in the world of Marvel's Avengers.

Marvel

The outfit is normally referred to as the "Ends of the Earth" suit, which made its first appearance in the pages of Amazing Spider-Man #682.

Marvel

The final Spidey suit showcased was Spider-Man Noir, a favorite of many, and which played a big part in Into the Spider-Verse. The one embellishment that the developers specifically called out was how they "incorporate[d] stitched spider iconography into his sweater and jacket to unify the mask with the suit."

Marvel

Finally, here's an image of the outfit from its first comic appearance.

Marvel

The Avenger With the Largest Wardrobe

Out of all superheroes out there, Spider-Man not only has one of the largest closets of alternative outfits, but also the most famous. Parker goes through suits like no other, and fans absolutely love it.

The PS4 Spider-Man was known for its vast array of alternate suits for the players to wear. Not only that but the craftsmanship and detail were incredible. So, needless to say, Square Enix definitely had some competition.

From the looks of it, their adaptations seem fantastic. Not only are most of them right on the money, but the unique twists and embellishments that they chose to add to some of them work incredibly well.

The only question, is, which outfits come next? Well, given their streak of MCU cosmetics, it's probably a safe bet that one of his live-action suits is on the way shortly after he drops.

However, with the character being a PlayStation exclusive, it might mean he will be getting fewer cosmetics than everyone else; simply because that's just more resources on a character who only a portion of the player base can actually use. But if you are among that chunk of gamers who will be enjoying the webslinger, then rest easy knowing he's just a few weeks away.