Marvel’s Midnight Suns Receives Disappointing Release Update

After being announced last summer, Marvel's Midnight Suns has been hotly anticipated by fans. The Firaxis-developed superhero title was set to take Marvel where it has not been before, into the world of Strategy-RPGs.

The title is set to focus on a group of supernatural Marvel heroes known as the Midnight Suns, with the likes of Doctor Strange, Iron Man, and Ghost Rider joining in on the action. After months of silence, recently, fans have been getting deeper looks into the game, restoring some lost faith that the project was going to hit its October 7 release date.

Well, mere weeks before the game was supposed to be on store shelves, it seems that Midnight Suns is a little further out than originally thought.

Marvel's Midnight Suns Video Game Delayed

Business Wire reported that the upcoming Marvel's Midnight Suns game has been delayed until 2023.

The game was initially given an October 7, 2022 release date but has been pushed with no release date listed aside from "Fiscal Year 2023," which for publisher Take-Two Interactive will run until March 31, 2023.

What's Going on with Midnight Suns?

It is odd that a game like this gets delayed this close to launch. If, in fact, Firaxis and Take-Two were ever actually targeting October 7, that would mean the game would pretty much have to be launch-ready soon, with the project going gold and disks getting printed.

It should not be too concerning for fans excited about the title however, as Take-Two is promising that that game will be some time before next April. While the release timing at this moment may feel a little nebulous, it could be worse in an age where some games are getting pushed by years or in some cases indefinitely.

For now, fans will just have to wait and see when it comes to more info on Marvel's Midnight Suns.