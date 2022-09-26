Disney's Ambitious Plans for Star Wars' Gaming Future Reportedly Revealed

The Star Wars franchise has had a storied history with regard to its video games. Having released titles on just about every major platform going back over three decades, the space fantasy saga is well represented in the world of gaming.

In fact, ask fans what their favorite Star Wars project might be, and the answer is very likely to be a video game. From the old X-Wing and TIE Fighter PC games from the 1990s to more modern fare like Jedi: Fallen Order, Star Wars games continuously prove to be extremely popular.

Electronic Arts, which had exclusive rights to develop games based on Star Wars, lost those rights fairly recently, and with the ability to make Star Wars games now on a more even playing field, it seems as though Disney wants to ramp things up.

Disney Wants 2 Star Wars Games Per Year

Star Wars

According to a report from Insider Gaming, Disney has requested that Lucasfilm ensures a new Star Wars video game is released every six months.

It’s worth noting that there are several fairly high-profile Star Wars games in development presently, but some, such as Star Wars: Eclipse are years away.

An Unreasonable Star Wars Game Schedule?

If there’s one gigantic issue in the world of game development, it’s the crunch. In fact, the recent title, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was noted for its extreme crunch and unpleasant working conditions.

So, one must wonder: If a new Star Wars game really must be put out twice a year, what impact will this have on the people in charge of producing them?

Quantic Dream’s Star Wars: Eclipse is already said to be experiencing behind-the-scenes troubles, stemming from the game’s engine. And even though Eclipse isn’t projected to be due out until 2025 or 2026, news like this doesn’t exactly bode well.

The next AAA Star Wars game out of the gate will be Jedi: Survivor and will continue the story of Cameron Monaghan’s Cal Kestis and his friends. The game is set to be released in 2023.