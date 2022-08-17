DC's Gotham Knights Receives Exciting Release Update

The anticipation surrounding WB Games Montreal's open-world superhero game Gotham Knights has been sky-high, mainly due to the inclusion of several famous heroes from the Batman mythos. The upcoming title will feature four playable characters, namely Nightwing, Red Hood, Batgirl, and Robin. The story will revolve around the four heroes protecting Gotham after the untimely death of the Dark Knight.

Gotham Knights executive producer Fleur Marty previously revealed that the game's combat system will be much more enhanced than the Arkham games, saying that it will focus on co-op brawling. Not only that, but its open-world map will also allow players to explore the infamous Arkham Asylum and it has been confirmed that this will be a new version that could surprise gamers everywhere.

Now, in anticipation of its release, the game has received an exciting update.

DC's Gotham Knights Achieves Important Milestone

Warner Bros. Games Montreal officially announced that Gotham Knights has officially gone gold, meaning that the game is finished and ready to go into production to be shipped. The team expressed its excitement on social media ahead of its release this October.

This milestone also means that the upcoming DC video game won't be delayed from its current release date.

"The whole Gotham Knights team is proud to announce that we're officially GOLD! See you in October!"

Warner Bros. Montreal

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!