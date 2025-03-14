As the new Dakota Johnson movie, Verity, starts filming, questions have begun to surface regarding potential release projections for the psychological thriller.

The new film from Wet Hot American Summer creator Michael Showalter is based on the hit 2018 Colleen Hoover novel of the same name. Fans may know Hoover for her other popular releases like It Ends With Us (whose controversy-riddled film adaptation was released last year).

Verity will star Johnson alongside Devil Wears Prada actress Anne Hathaway, telling the story of a writer brought in to finish best-selling author Verity Crawford's work only to discover, via her writing, that Verity's psychological well-being may be declining.

When Will Verity Be Released?

Sony Pictures

Amazon MGM Studios' Verity adaptation has officially started filming, yet no release information has been made public.

However, just because the movie has not been dated, does not mean potential release projections cannot be made using key industry trends and past films from the studio.

According to E! News, filming on the Dakota Johnson-led Colleen Hoover adaptation kicked off in February 2025 and is likely to last for several months.

Typically, Amazon MGM thrillers have been released at least a year after they wrapped production.

Filming on Saltburn lasted from July to September 2022 before premiering in theaters in November 2023. The studio's Road House remake followed a similar path, shooting from August to November 2022 (with one scene shot in March 2023). It would then debut on Amazon Prime Video in March 2024.

The latest example of this is this year's After the Hunt, which was shot in July and August 2024 with a planned premiere later this year on October 10, 2025.

One can assume, at the absolute longest (barring any extenuating circumstances), Verity's production will continue right through to early or mid-summer. That would mean a release sometime around a year after that would make the most sense, putting the film's potential release in mid-2026.

There is always the chance that window gets pushed down the line; however, given the virality of author Colleen Hoover over the last couple of years (read about why some fans have taken issue with Colleen Hoover here), it seems likely that the studio pushes this movie along as best it can to capitalize on her popularity.

Looking at Amazon MGM Studios' upcoming slate, Verity would fit perfectly into that middle-of-the-year window. The studio currently has three movies officially set for next year: Mercy (January 6, 2026), Project Hail Mary (March 20, 2026), and Masters of the Universe (June 5, 2026).

This leaves plenty of room for a movie like Verity to slot into, with June being as far into the calendar year the studio has ventured to this point.

With a whole six months left in 2026 beyond that, surely, Verity will find a spot to call its own for the movie-making giant.

Verity is expected to be released sometime in 2026.