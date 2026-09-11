Official Ultron Art Features 3 New Looks At His Robot Form In VisionQuest

Ultron is returning in the Disney+ series VisionQuest, eleven years after his last live-action appearance. Ahead of his comeback, Marvel has officially revealed three new looks at his robot form. The series, the final installment of Wanda Maximoff and Vision's trilogy that began with WandaVision, premieres on October 14. It follows White Vision as he tries to find meaning in his existence, and to do so, he consults numerous AIs created by Tony Stark, including Ultron, whose design was closely guarded by Marvel before the show's first public trailer was unveiled at Disney's D23 Expo.

Popular retailer BoxLunch unveiled three VisionQuest T-shirts featuring distinct artwork of Ultron's robot form. One zeroes in on the murderous AI's helmeted head, a design first seen in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron. This is undoubtedly Ultron's best head design, so it is unsurprising that Marvel is bringing it back rather than the other Ultron forms from that movie.

BoxLunch

The artwork places his head inside red and black geometric lines styled after a circuit board, and his red eyes make the design look more intimidating while leaning into the character's mechanical nature.

BoxLunch/Marvel Television

The second look shows Ultron's entire body. The artwork features a dark silhouette of the AI's frame embedded inside block letters spelling out his name, with pixel-styled dots scattered across the design like fragments of loose data, which fits the story the series is trying to tell.

BoxLunch

The final design is the most detailed of the three. It renders Ultron's body like a technical schematic in pale blue line art, his endoskeleton intricately drawn with numerous joints and seams visible to the naked eye.

BoxLunch

Ultron's robot design is expected to appear a decent number of times in the show, but his human form, played by James Spader, will feature far more, as the trailer made clear.

BoxLunch/Marvel Television

VisionQuest showrunner Terry Matalas explained the reasoning to Polygon, pushing back on fan speculation that the choice was a budgetary restriction: "People say it's a budget thing; it's not, it's a James Spader thing. I love James Spader. Who doesn't love James Spader? I just want to see James, and I want to see Bettany." He also reassured fans that they'll "get plenty of robot action in the show."

How Essential Will Ultron Be in VisionQuest?

Marvel Television

VisionQuest has been described as a story about fathers and sons, which automatically makes Ultron's presence extremely important given his history with Vision. In Age of Ultron, the villainous synthezoid unintentionally created Vision, which makes him something of a father to him. There is also so much complexity to the character that the film never had the runtime to explore, and that will now be addressed. Vision is also looking for answers, and finding them means exploring the genesis of his existence, which points back to Ultron.

Ultron will also serve as a cautionary tale in an AI-driven world, a reminder of how dangerous the technology can be. Despite seemingly being destroyed by Vision at the end of Age of Ultron, the murderous AI found a way to survive. He uploaded himself into Vision's mind and now lives in what Paul Bettany described as a "fantastic prison loft" inside his head, a space the synthezoid visits when he enters rest mode.

That mental realm is depicted as a massive mansion populated by other Tony Stark-created AIs, including JARVIS, EDITH, FRIDAY, and DUM-E, all of whom take on human avatars.

Ultron's presence also gives the show its major villain and positions him as the "devil" on Vision's shoulder, likely dishing out bad advice to a synthezoid who barely understands how the world works. Vision is basically like a baby at this point, having received a large pool of memories he does not understand and does not know what to do with.