12 Best Black Friday Deals for Star Wars Fans (Toys, Apparel & More)

With the Holiday Season finally upon us, here are the 12 best Black Friday deals from across the galaxy for every Star Wars fan.

Gentle Giant Ltd

Gentle Giant LTD sells some of the best Star Wars statues and busts on the market, and as a part of the Black Friday festivities, it is offering $40 off statues, $30 off L3D busts, $20 off mini busts, and $15 off jumbo figures. That includes this wonderful Clone Wars Darth Maul Milestones Statue, seen menacingly wielding his signature dual-bladed lightsaber.

Hallmark

Right now Hallmark has 20% off all Star Wars gifts on their website and BOGO on Star Wars-themed holiday wrap and boxed cards. One highlight includes the Itty Bittys Star Wars The Mandalorian and Grogu plush set, which allows fans to take home two fan-favorite The Mandalorian characters in a cute and cuddly form factor.

Lenox

Lenox home and dishware, might not be the first place a Star Wars fan would choose to look for products from a galaxy far, far away, but right now, as a part of their Christmas Store, they are offering 50% off a number of their Star Wars three ornaments from November 23-30, including a festive looking Grogu who comes adorned in festive wear.

Heroes & Villians

Masters in premium fanwear Heroes & Villains are getting in on the giving season. The online store currently has a 50% off sitewide sale including its extensive Star Wars collection, plus free shipping and an extra 20% off sale items on Cyber Monday only. For fans that have been humming and hawing over the Heroes & Villians Mudhorn Backpack, now is the time to pull the blaster trigger.

Lokai

Lokai has made a name for itself for its inspirational and stunning bracelets, including a number of Star Wars-inspired designs. From November 15-30, shoppers can get 50% off sitewide, including their Star Wars collection. As a part of the sale, the brand is featuring its Grogu-themed bracelet which comes in both black and white.

Nintendo

Star Wars has a long and storied history in gaming, and right now fans can get a taste of that for an amazing price on the Nintendo eShop. The digital storefront currently has the Star Wars Heritage Pack 50% off. The collection is comprised of five legacy Star Wars titles, including Star Wars: Republic Commando, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Acadamy, Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, Star Wars Episode I: Racer, and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed.

Society6

Society6 has much of its signature wall art and prints on sale in anticipation of the Holiday Season. Right now fans can get 50% off any Star Wars items across the website, like this stunning Boba Fett print by Steve Wade.

The Comfy

For Star Wars fans looking to stay warm and cozy, this Black Friday may be the time to look into The Comfy. The super-soft hooded poncho is offering a 20% discount with the use of code "Happy20!". And that includes the Grogu and Mandalorian Comfy Jr. for the next generation of Star Wars super-fan.

Funko

It wouldn't be a Holiday Season without a Funko Pop! figurine showing up under the tree. As a part of the Black Friday festivities, Funko has their Pick up a Pop! Jumbo Lights and Sounds Darth Vader for just $40, a deal that is exclusive to November 28.

shopDisney

Disney themselves are also getting in on the Holiday action. Make some memories as shopDisney has 40% off select Star Wars merchandise from Black Friday through to Cyber Monday. One highlight from the sale is the Star Wars Mega Figure Play Set. This set combines the best of all Star Wars eras, with twenty unique figures with everyone from Rey to Queen Amidala to Han Solo being represented.

LEGO

LEGO and its amazing boxes of buildable bricks have plenty to get excited about for Black Friday. LEGO.com is currently offering 40% off select Star Wars sets. All LEGO Black Friday deals kick off on November 25.

Loungefly

Licensed pop culture apparel & accessory brand Loungefly is significantly slashing a number of prices from across the site. Those looking to do some Black Friday shopping can take up to 70% off all Star Wars items on Loungfly.com.

Citizen

Citizen watch brand has plenty to celebrate this Holiday Season. As a part of Black Friday, shoppers can enjoy an extra 15% off sitewide from November 25-28. This deal includes their stunning Star Wars collab watches.

And that only scratches the surface of the many deals Star Wars fans can get this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

StarWars.com has even more for those looking to find that perfect gift for the Jedi or Sith in their life.