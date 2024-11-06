Smile 2: What Really Happened to Morris, Explained

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Smile 2.

Peter Jacobson’s Morris is a newly introduced ally to Naomi Scott’s Skye Riley in Smile 2, but following the big twists of the movie, many are left wondering if he was ever real in the first place.

Morris, who has been mysteriously texting Skye throughout the movie, is first introduced in person following the superstar’s disastrous fit on stage at a big charity gala. She goes to meet him in person in hopes that he can help her.

Jacobson’s character tells Skye that he knows about the Smiling Demon and that it took his brother. He also tells her that he knows how to kill it—but he will need to kill her first.

Morris’ Big Plan To Kill the Smiling Demon in Smile 2

Paramount

Morris’ plan in Smile 2 does not involve killing Skye Riley permanently, just long enough to kill the evil entity attached to her.

Skye rebukes his crazy ideas, instead hoping to work past it all herself.

Not long after, she finds herself once again attacked by the Demon in her apartment and wakes up in a wellness center. Things get exponentially worse when the entity seemingly makes Skye kill her mother.

In a mad dash to escape, Skye frantically calls Morris to try to enact his plan. They eventually meet up at an abandoned Pizza Hut, where Morris explains his crafty idea.

Just as they are about to do it, Morris declares he needs to grab something from the other room—something feels off. The Smiling Demon takes this moment to attack Skye and shatter her reality. None of this was real; the entity had been in control the whole time.

Skye finds herself back on stage, performing a live show with her mother still alive in the audience. It does not take long for the demon to take over and brutally kill Skye Riley in front of the entire audience.

While Skye’s reality was destroyed, so was the audience’s, as the film leaves many questions unanswered.

Is Morris Real in Smile 2?

The clear and concise answer is that there is no definitive statement about Morris’ state of existence in Smile 2. It is likely, however, that he, as a person, is real.

The texts from Morris begin pretty early on in the horror blockbuster and even lead to Skye meeting him in a public place. While no one else directly addresses him, it seems like he is there.

His story and knowledge of the situation also play into his favor. The last thing the Demon would want to do is to help inform the victim it’s trying to mentally break.

Furthermore, it would be strange for the Entity to start giving legitimate tips to its victims to help them destroy it. However, once she leaves the bar, that is likely the last time audiences see any version of Morris that would be real.

While it is not outright confirmed when the reality break occurs in the movie, it is likely that she is seemingly getting possessed in her apartment that night. Everything in the wellness center and afterward cannot be trusted by Skye or the audience themselves.

This means that, at the very least, the Morris meeting with Skye at Pizza Hut was not real, nor was he when she was frantically calling him just before.

Could Morris Return in Smile 3?

Plotting a return for Peter Jacobson’s Morris in a hypothetical Smile 3 would be a smart move on a narrative level.

It would not only confirm his overall existence beyond the shadow of a doubt but give audiences someone to root for who can stand a chance against this Smiling Demon.

Viewers have now seen multiple people succumb to the entity’s cruel tactics, so it would be nice for the story to finally let a character break the cycle instead of remaining stuck in it.

If Smile 3 deals with a Smiling Demon epidemic, which the ending seemingly suggests (a possibility director Parker Finn addressed when talking to The Direct), then Morris could be invaluable to the world. Though, at some point, someone is going to have to figure out how to see past the evil’s reality-bending abilities.

Smile 2 is now playing in theaters worldwide, and fans might be able to expect it to start streaming in November––though an exact date remains unknown.