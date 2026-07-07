Marvel Shows Love To 1 Major Hero Ahead Of Rumored MCU Debut

All signs point to a major hero making their MCU debut soon, and Marvel is making sure everything is in order for their arrival. The biggest movie of the summer will undoubtedly be Spider-Man: Brand New Day, coming to theaters on July 31. Early tracking for the film projects a massive box office opening weekend for Sony Pictures, with a $200+ million domestic haul in the cards.

Tom Holland's passion for Peter Parker and his stories is certainly playing a part in keeping the hype train on the tracks. However, Marvel Studios is also lending the next Spider-Man solo movie a couple of notable characters to up the stakes. Jon Bernthal makes the jump from the small screen to the big one as Frank Castle, who turned over a new leaf at the end of his Disney+ special, Punisher: One Last Kill.

Punisher can only grab so much attention, though, because another hero is casting a rather large shadow. Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner makes his first MCU appearnce in four years in Brand New Day. And instead of being in Smart Hulk form full-time, he's back to being a regular guy with a dangerous alter ego. A mysterious villain will pull a few strings and unleash the real Hulk on New York City, much to Peter's dismay.

Brand New Day merchandise, as well as the film's cast, has teased a bit of a transformation for Hulk. Rather than keeping his traditional green color, gray appears to be on the menu, which isn't shocking. Hulk was originally gray in the comics, and an ink issue led him to become permanently green. However, Marvel hasn't forgotten about the character's roots, even 60 years later.

Funko

Despite already announcing a Brand New Day line of Pops, the toy manufacturer Funko recently dropped the first look at a Gray Hulk Pop Comic Cover! that becomes available a few weeks before the movie releases (via The Scarlet Joker). Its packaging makes no mention of Brand New Day, only highlighting the character's comic ties. But the timing is interesting, as there hasn't been a new Gray Hulk Pop in many years.

Of course, action figures and other merchandise have been known to spoil major reveals in superhero movies. Marvel Studios might be playing it safe by instructing one of its partners not to draw a line between its upcoming movie and a character many expect to be in it. It's only a matter of time before the floodgates open, though, and the Gray Hulk conversation evolves into something else.

Gray Hulk Might Just Be the Beginning of Hulk's Latest MCU Transformation

Marvel Comics

Years and years after Gray Hulk debuted in Marvel Comics, he returned, sort of. The publisher introduced Joe Fixit, a new version of the Hulk who moved to Las Vegas to become an enforcer. He was the result of Bruce's mind fracturing, as the scientist had dark impulses he didn't want to act on as himself or the Hulk.

The MCU hasn't explored Bruce's psyche much since The Incredible Hulk, all the way back in 2008. Every time he shows up, he plays second fiddle to another hero or operates as a member of a group, whether it be the Avengers or Revengers.

Brand New Day is breaking the mold by turning Hulk into an antagnoist. Maybe breaking bad will force Bruce to change how he views his place in the world. What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, so settling down there and donning a suit and hat could be just what he needs to get him back on the right track and ready for the battles to come in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.