Kevin Conroy's Batman Returns in Upcoming Game

The late Kevin Conroy will return as to his longtime role as Batman in the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League video game from Rocksteady Studios.

Conroy has been the voice of the Dark Knight for nearly 30 years, appearing in Batman: The Animated Series (TAS), the Arkham series of titles, as well as so many more.

The actor passed away back in November after a private battle with intestinal cancer. Conroy was beloved by fans and members of the acting community with his TAS co-star Mark Hamill calling him the "ideal partner."

And it seemed as though Conroy's time as the Bat was up; however, that is not the case, as the actor is back for at least one more go in the cape and cowl.

Kevin Conroy Returns as Batman

Revealed during this year's Game Awards, the late Kevin Conroy will return as Batman in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

This marks the first time Conroy will be heard in the role since his passing from intestinal cancer in November.

Conroy can be seen in the game's latest trailer, as Harley Quinn and the rest of the Suicide Squad come face to face with the Dark Knight.

The latest look at the title closed out with a tribute to the longtime Batman actors, sporting the message, "Thank You Kevin" along with a Bat-symbol under his name:

Along with the trailer came a release date of May 26, 2023, for Kill the Justice League.

The full trailer can be seen below:

Is This Kevin Conroy's Last Batman Role?

Of course with Conroy having passed any more work of his as the Dark Knight would have had to come before his passing, but this appearance does make one wonder if there is more in store for the late actor in the cape and cowl.

Seeing as the entire Justice League is seeming in this game, it was assumed Batman would make an appearance. But it makes it even more special to see that Conroy got a chance to put his voice to tape for Rocksteady's latest.

But could there be more hidden away at Warner Bros. They have not branded this (at least yet) as Conroy's last appearance as the Bat, so could there be one last animated film or something he recorded before his untimely passing? With how busy the actor has been in recent years, that very well could be the case.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League releases on May 26, 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.